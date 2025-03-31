insightsoftware Drives Global Expansion of JustPerform, a Financial Planning, Forecasting, and Closing Companion

Financial performance platform is now available in North America, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand

RALEIGH, N.C., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insightsoftware , the most comprehensive provider of solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced the global expansion of JustPerform, an all-in-one financial planning, forecasting, and close companion. The financial performance platform is now available in APAC, North America, the UK, and Ireland.

Finance teams often struggle with the complexity of implementing and maintaining traditional systems, hindering their ability to plan, close, and report effectively. JustPerform addresses this with an all-in-one solution enabling effortless collaboration on plans, faster closes, accurate reporting, and confident decision-making without IT reliance. Featuring an intuitive, Excel-like interface and step-by-step guidance, the platform simplifies even the most complex tasks. Users can master processes in under five minutes and establish consistent workflows for reliable, repeatable results.

“Growing expectations for finance to serve as a strategic business partner fuel demands among finance professionals for a unified approach to planning, forecasting, and closing,” said Monica Boydston, General Manager, EPM & Controllership at insightsoftware. “JustPerform’s intuitive interface enables finance teams to hit the ground running. Finance-driven ownership empowers teams to streamline processes and focus on delivering strategic insights that drive business impact.”

Key Capabilities Include:

All-in-One Simplicity and Cloud Scalability: JustPerform connects planning, close, consolidation and reporting. Whether an organization deploys on the public or private cloud, it handles unlimited data volumes, dimensions, and metrics, letting models grow in size and complexity without slowing down .

JustPerform connects planning, close, consolidation and reporting. Whether an organization deploys on the public or private cloud, it handles unlimited data volumes, dimensions, and metrics, letting models grow in size and complexity without slowing down Simplified Processes: Pick up any process in under five minutes. Even the most complex tasks feel simple with an Excel-like interface and step-by-step guidance.

Pick up any process in under five minutes. Even the most complex tasks feel simple with an Excel-like interface and step-by-step guidance. Direct Integration and Excel-Friendly Transition: Native connectors link to over 80 systems, including SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft Dynamics, without delays or extra steps. With an Excel-like interface and modern Microsoft 365 connector, it makes moving from spreadsheets to JustPerform seamless.

Native connectors link to over 80 systems, including SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft Dynamics, without delays or extra steps. With an Excel-like interface and modern Microsoft 365 connector, it makes moving from spreadsheets to JustPerform seamless. Real-Time Planning: Live data updates keep financial and operational planning connected across teams. Members stay in sync, making decisions faster and smarter, without missing a step.

"JustPerform successfully addresses the key requirements of the planning, forecasting, and reporting market with its unified, cloud-native platform designed around the needs of finance professionals,” said Craig Schiff, President and CEO of BPM Partners. “Many finance teams struggle with patching together siloed systems and legacy products. JustPerform delivers a truly modern and connected experience. Its human-centered design simplifies complex processes, ensuring accessibility and adaptability. The platform easily scales as user count and data volume grow over time, combining usability and precision—essential traits for financial professionals seeking both efficiency and flexibility."

Discover how JustPerform provides 60%-time savings in data transformation, a 50% reduction in manual close cycles, 40% faster budget preparation, and twice the return on investment. Join the “Financial Performance, for the Way You Work” webinar on April 10, 2025, at 10 am ET, to learn more about how this finance companion helps organizations hit the ground running. Register here.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a global provider of comprehensive solutions for the Office of the CFO. We believe an actionable business strategy begins and ends with accessible financial data. With solutions across financial planning and analysis (FP&A), accounting, and operations, we transform how teams operate, empowering leaders to make timely and informed decisions. With data at the heart of everything we do, insightsoftware enables automated processes, delivers trusted insights, boosts predictability, and increases productivity. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

