Jewett-Cameron to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTC), a company committed to innovative products that enrich outdoor spaces, today announced that in its continued efforts to increase investor awareness of the Company, which have recently included the commencement of quarterly conference calls, the updating of its NASDAQ trading symbol from “JCTCF” to “JCTC” to better highlight its U.S.-based operations, and an overall expansion of its shareholder communications program, that it will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Lytham Partners 2025 Industrials & Basic Materials Investor Summit

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m. PT (2:00 p.m. ET)

Webcast: https://lythampartners.com/ibmsummit25/jctc/

Format: Virtual Fireside Chat

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Time: 3:00 p.m. PT (6:00 p.m. ET)

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/YNz6mnmEsXyrdRxb78w2nX/FnK43KaBcHN4ZbKF7pXAww

Format: In-Person Company Presentation and One-on-One Meetings at the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV. To schedule a meeting, contact the conference organizer or Lytham Partners at JCTC@lythampartners.com.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (Nasdaq: JCTC) is a trusted provider of innovative, high-quality products that enrich outdoor spaces. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent-pending specialty metal and sustainable bag products and the wholesale distribution of wood products. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog® for pet products; Jewett Cameron Fence for brands such as Adjust-A-Gate®, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Euro Fence, Lifetime Steel Post®, and Jewett Cameron Lumber for gates and fencing; MyEcoWorld® for sustainable bag products; and Early Start, Spring Gardner, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found on the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like “plans”, “expects”, “aims”, “believes”, “projects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “will”, “should”, “could” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion, expectation, or projection of future operating or financial performance, events or trends. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including but not limited to, the fact that our business is highly competitive, we are continually seeking ways to expand our business, we may seek additional financing or other ways to expand operations and improve margins, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change, customer concentration risk, supply chain delays, governmental and regulatory risks, as well as the other risk factors that are set forth in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from these expectations and assumptions due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors. We may not actually achieve the goals or plans described in our forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Robert Blum

Lytham Partners

Phone: (602) 889-9700

JCTC@lythampartners.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.