FAT Brands Celebrates 10th Co-Brand/Tri-Brand to Date with New Round Table Pizza and Marble Slab Creamery Pairing

Beloved Pizza Chain Mixes in Sister Ice Cream Brand at Oakland, CA Location

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. announces the debut of the first Round Table Pizza and Marble Slab Creamery in Oakland, CA. Located at 5095 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94610, the restaurant seamlessly blends the sweet treat brand into the existing Round Table Pizza location, offering homemade Ice Cream with free Mix-Ins and Shakes in a variety of flavors. This marks FAT Brands’ 10th co-brand/tri-brand pairing to date.

“Co-branding continues to be a key growth pillar of FAT Brands,” said David Pear, President of Round Table Pizza. “The new Round Table Pizza and Marble Slab Creamery co-brand is a testament to this and our commitment to creating the ultimate guest experience with food combinations that are complementary to one another—the velvety sweetness of Marble Slab’s ice cream and the refreshing contrast of the rich, cheesy goodness of a Round Table Pizza.”

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as "Pizza Royalty™” for its dedication to using gold-standard ingredients like high-quality meats and the brand’s signature three cheese blend. Each pizza is hand-crafted with legendary toppings layered to the edge of Round Table’s perfectly baked crust.

For over 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch Ice Cream with free Mix-Ins.

For more information on Round Table Pizza, visit www.roundtablepizza.com. For more information on Marble Slab Creamery, visit www.marbleslab.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.com.

About Round Table Pizza

Inspired by the honor, valor, and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza's® superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of "Pizza Royalty™" for over 60 years. With approximately 400 restaurants across the United States, Round Table celebrates community, family, and making merry. For more information, visit www.roundtablepizza.com.

About Marble Slab Creamery

Since dreaming up the frozen slab technique and serving fresh homemade, small-batch Ice Cream in-store since 1983, Marble Slab Creamery has always known how to dream big. We sprinkle our customers with imagination and promise to inspire with infinite ice cream possibilities to feed your curiosity and capture cravings. With our free unlimited Mix-in philosophy, delicious Ice Cream and Shakes in a variety of flavors, hand-rolled waffle cones, and Ice Cream Cakes, imagination has no limits. Today, Marble Slab Creamery is enjoyed by consumers across the globe with locations in Bahrain, Canada, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Puerto Rico, and the United States. For more information, visit www.marbleslab.com.

