RateUniversity Hosts Free First-Time Homebuyer Education Event in Boston

BOSTON, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leader in fintech mortgage solutions, reinforces its dedication to expanding homeownership access by hosting RateUniversity Boston, a free first-time homebuyer education event on Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 10 AM to 1 PM at Roxbury Community College, Building 3.

RateUniversity is more than just a financial literacy event—it’s a unique, interactive experience designed to bridge the financial knowledge gap that affects adults from all backgrounds. While many financial workshops focus on underserved communities, RateUniversity recognizes that a lack of financial education is a widespread issue, even among college graduates and working professionals. The program is structured to provide practical, strategic knowledge about credit, mortgages, and financial tools that empower individuals to build wealth through homeownership.

"RateUniversity is not just another financial workshop. It’s about filling the massive knowledge gap for so many adults, regardless of their background or education level," said Shant Banosian, President of Rate Mortgage. "Most people graduate high school, college, and even advanced degree programs. But, they never learn how credit works, how to leverage a mortgage, or how financial products can be a tool for building wealth. That’s a huge problem. RateUniversity is designed to change that by making financial education accessible, engaging, and directly applicable to people’s lives. We want to give people the knowledge they need to make informed decisions, take control of their financial future, and ultimately, build generational wealth."

Originally launched in Chicago, RateUniversity continues to expand into new cities, bringing financial education to diverse communities in an engaging, culturally relevant, and interactive format. Attendees of the Boston event will participate in bilingual workshops in English and Spanish, covering essential financial topics such as building credit, understanding mortgage options, and accessing specialized affordable lending programs. Bilingual loan officers will be available for one-on-one consultations, answering questions and assisting with pre-approvals.

RateUniversity attendees can expect:

Free educational workshops in English and Spanish

One-on-one consultations with bilingual loan officers

Expert guidance on homebuying programs and financial planning

Access to nonprofit resources focused on homebuyer assistance and grants

Networking opportunities with real estate professionals and community partners

Complimentary food and refreshments

In addition, attendees who complete the program and proceed with a home purchase will be eligible for a $500 closing cost credit.

"At Rate, we are committed to making financial wellness an integral part of homeownership," said Arlyn Kalinski, SVP of Fair & Equitable Lending Strategies for Rate. "RateUniversity isn’t just about learning the basics of credit and mortgage lending—it’s about empowering people with the tools and strategies they need to build a stronger financial future. By delivering expert guidance in multiple languages and partnering with community organizations, we’re creating real opportunities for more families to achieve homeownership."

