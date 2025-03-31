Food Lion Feeds’ Orange Bag Campaign Strengthens Communities To End Hunger

Customers help provide increased access to nutritious food in local communities through the purchase of orange bags and monetary donations





SALISBURY, N.C., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds’ seventh annual Orange Bag campaign, in collaboration with Food Lion customers, provided the equivalent of more than 14.8 million meals* to address food insecurity and nourish neighbors who are experiencing hunger. The campaign benefits Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, and local partner food banks throughout Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. Through this customer-led initiative, neighbors help address food insecurity and nourish people experiencing hunger by supporting access to nutritious food.

Since 2019, this annual campaign has collectively supported 33 food bank locations across Food Lion’s 10-state footprint. A total of 25 million meals* have been provided through the sale of specially marked orange bags and cash donations. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.

“Ending hunger is a mission that requires strong collaboration, which is why we’re grateful for partners like Food Lion who are helping us ensure everyone has access to the food and resources they need to thrive,” said Casey Marsh, Chief Development Officer, Feeding America.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than one in four people in the U.S. participate in at least one food and nutrition assistance program each year. Participation in these programs has increased from the previous year, indicating that more individuals and families may be experiencing financial difficulty or facing hunger. Despite budgeting and saving to put food on the table, many neighbors need extra support to access food and essential resources. The charitable food sector remains a critical support for families who are working to overcome challenges with accessing food. More than 47 million people (1 in 7), including more than 13 million children (1 in 5), in the U.S. were living in food insecure households in 2023. Food Lion Feeds’ partnership with Feeding America ensures neighbors across their 10-state operating area have access to nutritious food.

“Thanks to the support of our customers, we are once again proud to share the impact the orange bag campaign is making to nourish our communities,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “We are committed to doing our part because everyone deserves access to nutritious food. This annual campaign makes it easy for customers to help provide nutritious meals to their neighbors in need through our collaborating partner food banks.”

Food Lion customers had the opportunity to support this campaign through the purchase of specially marked Food Lion Feeds orange bags and cash donations at the register from Feb. 26 – March 18. Customers also had the option to use digital keypads at checkout to donate a specific dollar amount or round up their purchases to support the cause.

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 1 billion meals* to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals** by 2025. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to ending hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds .

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks.

**Food Lion Feeds helps to address food insecurity by providing product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; investing in capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and volunteer hours by associates. These investments are converted to a meal equivalent based on various meal equivalent formulas.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.



About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

CONTACT: Food Lion Media Relations 704-245-3317 publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf383544-4168-4e70-8eb9-91ecb6b4024c

Food Lion Feeds’ Orange Bag Campaign Strengthens Communities To End Hunger Food Lion Feeds’ Orange Bag Campaign Strengthens Communities To End Hunger

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.