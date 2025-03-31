WISeSat.Space Creates WISeSat España SA Subsidiary to Lead European Space Projects from Andalusia and Build a 100% “Made in Europe” Solution Aligned With the IRIS² Strategy

Madrid / Geneva / La Línea, Cadiz – March 31, 2025 - WISeSat.Space, a pioneer in secure satellite connectivity solutions and part of the WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announces the creation of its new subsidiary WISeSat España, headquartered in La Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz, Andalusia). This strategic decision represents a decisive step toward the consolidation of a fully European industrial and technological ecosystem in the space and quantum domains, in line with the digital sovereignty priorities defined by the European Union.

The choice of La Línea de la Concepción as the official headquarters of WISeSat España is no coincidence. This Andalusian city, located at a geostrategic point between Europe and Africa, is positioning itself as an emerging hub for technological innovation, thanks to its institutional will, international openness, and proximity to key logistical infrastructures.

Establishing WISeSat in La Línea makes the company a founding pillar of the project LL4GIR.COM, an ambitious public-private initiative aimed at creating a Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in southern Europe. This center will promote high-impact projects in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, blockchain, IoT, and space connectivity, transforming the region into a global benchmark for resilience, sustainability, and economic progress.

A 100% “Made in Europe” solution

The launch of WISeSat España aims to build a 100% European space value chain, combining technological sovereignty, security, sustainability, and autonomous access to space. The proposal is fully aligned with the principles of the IRIS² program (Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity and Security by Satellite), promoted by the European Commission to establish a satellite constellation ensuring secure connectivity across the continent.

The WISeSat España roadmap includes:

Manufacturing secure nanosatellites in collaboration with the Spanish company FOSSA Systems, where WISeKey is an investor, specializing in IoT and low Earth orbit communications solutions.

Launching satellites in partnership with PLD Space, a leading Spanish company in reusable rockets. The first launch is scheduled for early 2026, marking a milestone for European autonomy in space access.

Developing post-quantum processors in cooperation with QuantixS (Murcia) and SEALSQ (France) to ensure ultra-secure communications in the era of quantum computing.

Already operational, the installation of a satellite antenna in La Línea’s City Hall building, enabling direct connection with WISeSat satellites currently in orbit and serving as a local operations hub.

Incorporating WISeTalkie radio communication technology, developed by WISeKey and its partner Global Radio System (GRS), which ensures highly secure radio communications using advanced encryption, authentication protocols, and resistance to interference or unauthorized access. This innovation strengthens the security architecture of the WISeSat ecosystem at both space and ground levels.





A new paradigm of decentralized innovation

The model proposed by WISeSat España breaks with traditional centralized structures. Its vision is to create a decentralized network of European technological nodes, collaborating under principles of transparency, interoperability, resilience, and sovereign control. The La Línea node will serve as the secure space gateway for European institutions, companies, and citizens.

“At WISeSat, we firmly believe that Europe needs its own secure and resilient infrastructure to avoid dependence on external players in critical areas such as space or cybersecurity. With WISeSat España and our partnerships with FOSSA Systems, PLD Space, QuantixS, and SEALSQ, we demonstrate that a 100% European model is not only possible but necessary,” said Carlos Creus Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey.

The January satellite, currently in orbit:

https://wisesat.wisekey.com/?tags=WISeSat

This launch builds on the previous success of WISeSat in collaboration with FOSSA Systems, which achieved the launch of 17 picosatellites to test the resilience and performance of its core technologies. These tests laid the foundation for the current generation of satellites, which, starting in June, will be equipped with more robust security protocols and post-quantum cryptographic infrastructure developed by SEALSQ.

WISeSat also announced a new strategic partnership with Skyroot Aerospace in India. This collaboration will diversify launch operations by enabling satellites to be deployed on alternative orbital trajectories, optimizing constellation coverage and efficiency. The alliance also includes the possibility of manufacturing satellites on Indian soil, to local specifications, further strengthening WISeSat’s global production and launch capabilities.

By the end of 2025, WISeSat satellites will be able to carry out transactions in SEALCOIN tokens with each other and with connected objects on Earth, forming a secure, autonomous mesh network for machine-to-machine (M2M) transactions. This innovation will create a financial and data exchange infrastructure in space, where connected machines will be digitally certified through a "Know Your Object" (KYO) protocol. The KYO process integrates Wecan technology and WISeKey’s WISeID platform, ensuring reliable identity and accountability throughout the ecosystem.

Each WISeSat satellite is built with:

Post-quantum cryptographic chips from SEALSQ

WISeKey Root of Trust and digital identity infrastructure (WISeID)

Hedera’s Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) for decentralized, tamper-proof data integrity





This technological foundation positions WISeSat as a global leader in secure satellite-based IoT infrastructure.

Invitation to Collaborate

WISeSat España invites governments, universities, R&D centers, investors, and technology companies to join this transformative vision. The goal is to build together a new paradigm of smart economic development by integrating emerging technologies, specialized training, high-quality employment, and international cooperation.

About WISeSat.Space

WISeSat.Space AG is pioneering a transformative approach to IoT connectivity and climate change monitoring through its innovative satellite constellation. By providing cost-effective, secure, and global IoT connectivity, WISeSat is enabling a wide range of applications that support environmental monitoring, disaster management, and sustainable practices. The integration of satellite data with advanced climate models holds great promise for enhancing our understanding of climate change and developing effective strategies to combat its impacts. As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, initiatives like WISeSat’s IoT satellite constellation are essential for creating a more resilient and sustainable future.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

