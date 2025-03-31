State Auditor Blaha to Release 2023 Municipal Liquor Store Report - For March 31, 2025

Contact: Nadine Kottom-Dale | 612-391-7000

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – On Wednesday, April 2 at 9 a.m. in the Capitol Press Room B971, State Auditor Julie Blaha will present the 2023 Municipal Liquor Store Operations Report.

"Minnesota's municipal liquor operations had record sales and a strong 15.3% rise in net profits in 2023, demonstrating continued growth across the state," Auditor Blaha said. "Additionally, this is the first the municipal liquor store report where the financial data includes cannabis sales.”

Who:

Auditor Blaha will be joined by members of the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) Government Information Division, Executive Director of Minnesota Municipal Beverage Association Paul Kaspszak, Sauk Rapids City Administrator Ross Olson and St. Anthony Village Liquor Operations Director Mike Larson.

What:

Presentation of the 2023 Municipal Liquor Store Operations Report.

When:

Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 9 a.m.

Where:

Minnesota State Capitol, Press Room B971

75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

Saint Paul, MN 55155

A livestream of the press conference will be available on the OSA YouTube page.