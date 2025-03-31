Conduit Pharmaceuticals Receives U.S. Patent Approval For Its Lead Asset Targeting Autoimmune Diseases

Conduit secures a composition of matter patent from the USPTO for its lead asset, AZD1656, a Glucokinase Activator targeting autoimmune disorders, positioning the Company for clinical development and strategic partnerships.



NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT) ("Conduit Pharmaceuticals" or "Conduit" or the “Company”) today announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the composition of matter patent for its lead asset, AZD1656, a Glucokinase Activator targeting autoimmune diseases, including Lupus and ANCA Vasculitis. With this critical composition of matter patent protection now secured, the Company is strategically positioned to advance AZD1656 into clinical development, with clinical trial plans now in final stages of preparation.

The U.S. autoimmune disease market is projected to reach $150 billion by 2030, with Lupus affecting approximately 1.5 million Americans and ANCA Vasculitis impacting 200,000 patients annually. This growing market reflects the increasing prevalence of autoimmune conditions and the demand for innovative treatments. Conduit’s newly granted U.S. composition of matter patent, complemented by existing approvals in Japan and Australia, provides partners with a dominant IP position in three major pharmaceutical markets, with pending applications in Europe and other regions expected to further expand this footprint. Through this approval, Conduit has secured up to 20 years of composition of matter patent protection in the U.S., reinforcing its competitive positioning and opening the door to commercial and strategic licensing and partnership opportunities.

Composition of matter patents, classified as “drug substance” patents in the U.S. FDA’s Orange Book, represent the gold standard in pharmaceutical intellectual property, providing strong market exclusivity and robust protection against generic competition.

“Securing USPTO approval for AZD1656’s composition of matter patent is a major milestone, further solidifying our intellectual property portfolio and strategic value,” said Dr. David Tapolczay, Chief Executive Officer of Conduit Pharmaceuticals. “With the composition of matter patent now in place in this critical market, this also indicates an increased likelihood of patent success in the outstanding additional geographies worldwide.”

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit is a dynamic, multi-asset clinical stage, life science company delivering an efficient model for compound development. Conduit both acquires and funds the development of Phase 2-ready assets, building an integrated and advanced platform-driven approach powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and cybernetics, and seeking an exit through third-party license deals following successful clinical trials. Led by a highly experienced team of pharmaceutical executives including Dr. David Tapolczay and Dr. Freda Lewis-Hall, this novel approach is a departure from the traditional pharma/biotech business model of taking assets through regulatory approval.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding Conduit's future results of operations and financial position, Conduit's business strategy, prospective product candidates, product approvals, research and development costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated studies and business endeavors with third parties, and future results of current and anticipated product candidates, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to; the inability to maintain the listing of Conduit's securities on Nasdaq; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination completed in September 2023, which may be affected by, among other things, competition; the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risks that Conduit's product candidates in development fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable authorities on a timely basis or at all; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Conduit may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties to be identified in the proxy statement/prospectus (as amended and supplemented) relating to the business combination completed in September 2023, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in other filings made by Conduit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Conduit operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Conduit's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, Conduit assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Conduit gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Investors & Media:

info@conduitpharma.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.