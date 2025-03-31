HomesToLife Ltd to Hold Conference Call April 11 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2024

Singapore, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomesToLife Ltd (NASDAQ: HTLM) (“HomesToLife” or the “Company”), the holding company of one of the leading home furniture products retail chains in Singapore, today announced that it plans to issue its financial results release for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 on Monday, April 7 before the market opens, and hold a conference call to review the financial results on Friday, April 11 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Conference Call Dial-in:

US toll free: 1-877-269-7751

International: 1-201-389-0908

Conference ID: HomesToLife

Please dial five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled time.

If you would prefer to receive a call rather than dialing in, please register via the following link: Call me. Please use this option 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time.

Conference Replay: A replay of this call will be available on April 11, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. ET until April 18, at 11:59 PM ET.

To access the replay, please dial:

US toll free: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Access ID: 13752874

About HomesToLife Ltd

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary and operating company, HomesToLife Pte. Ltd., is one of the leading home furniture retailers that offers and sells customized furniture solutions in Singapore. Another subsidiary, HTL Far East Pte. Ltd., is dedicated to sourcing, distributing, and delivering premium furniture and related products to the business sector across the Asia-Pacific region.

HomesToLife Pte. Ltd. has six retail store locations. It has helped homeowners create living spaces that reflect their individuality since 2014. Its product offerings include leather and fabric upholstered furniture, case goods and accessories, and offers a one-stop shop for retail customers to furnish their homes. “HomesToLife” has a long-standing pledge to offer fair prices, great value, consistent and reliable quality, and on-time delivery to its customers. The Company’s website, www.homestolife.com, offers consumers a seamless shopping experience online and post-sales customer service support.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Contacts:

HomesToLife Ltd

6 Raffles Boulevard, #02-01/02

Marina Square, Singapore 039594

Email: Investor@homestolife.com



Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com







