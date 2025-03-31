Intelligent Bio Solutions Expands Middle East Market Reach with Arabic Integration in Drug Screening System

Integration of Arabic opens opportunities in the Middle East and supports Company’s strategic global expansion goals

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) (“INBS” or the “Company”), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced it has integrated Arabic as the second international language to its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System as part of the Company’s multilingual upgrade.

The addition of Arabic follows INBS’s previously announced expansion plans in the Middle East in early 2025, through its partnership with Ivy Diagnostics. Arabic is spoken by approximately 450 million people worldwide, holding official status in nearly 25 countries1. With this update, INBS is making its technology more accessible to Arabic-speaking organizations in safety-critical industries, law enforcement and drug rehabilitation, reinforcing its presence in the Middle East and capitalizing on the growing global demand for innovative drug testing solutions.

Integrating the Arabic language into the Company’s portable Drug Screening Reader will improve accessibility and usability for Arabic-speaking organizations in the Middle East. With the workplace drug testing market in Saudi Arabia alone projected to reach $64.5 million by 2030, INBS is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for accessible, efficient, and reliable drug testing solutions across the Middle East2. This update will allow for the smooth integration of the Company’s technology into existing safety protocols, enabling businesses to strengthen workplace safety standards.

“Expanding language support is a crucial step in ensuring our expanded global reach and accessibility of our solution to organizations worldwide,” said Harry Simeonidis, President & CEO of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. “Arabic was a logical choice for the second language integrated into our system, given its wide use across the globe. Adding Arabic to our system strengthens our capabilities and presence in the Middle East and will provide more businesses with an intuitive and reliable drug testing solution.”

The integration of Arabic language marks a key milestone in INBS’ broader international growth strategy, reinforcing its footprint in key markets. The enhancement aligns with the Company’s plans to scale operations across North and South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East, expanding on its existing presence in 19 countries. This update builds on INBS’ strategic milestones, including its recent FDA 510(k) submission in December 2024 and planned entry into the multi-billion dollar U.S. market in 2025.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The Company’s current customer segments outside the US include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

For more information, visit: http://www.ibs.inc/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its drug and diagnostic tests, realize commercial benefit from its partnerships and collaborations, and secure regulatory approvals, among others. Although Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology, including “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “intends,” “potential,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, included in Intelligent Bio Solutions’ public filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Intelligent Bio Solutions undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79dc5c7a-6775-4030-841e-7922be3fea9a

1 United Nations 2024. World Arabic Language Day, 18 December. Available at: https://www.un.org/en/observances/arabiclanguageday/

2 Grand View Research, 2024. Saudi Arabia Employer And Workplace Drug Testing Market Size & Outlook Available at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/horizon/outlook/employer-and-workplace-drug-testing-market/saudi-arabia/

Drug Screening Reader - Arabic INBS' Drug Screening System now supports the Arabic language.

