Artelo Biosciences to Present Novel Scientific Insights for ART26.12 at the 4th ACE Drug Discovery Summit on April 3, 2025

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, and neurological conditions, today announced that Myles Osborn, Lead Medicinal Chemist at Artelo Biosciences, will be presenting at 12:30pm BST on April 3, 2025 during the 4th ACE Drug Discovery Summit being held at The Insurance Hall, London, UK.

In the course of the presentation, titled “Comparative Multi-Omics to Interrogate Consensus Mechanisms of FABP5i Across Diverse Indications,” Mr. Osborn will discuss an analysis of multiple datasets across different disease models related to deeper understanding of the impact of downstream biology of Fatty Acid Binding Protein 5 (FABP5) inhibition and share new insights by which this novel target may impact therapeutic developments across a wide array of potential indications.

FABP5 plays a key role within cellular communication pathways and inhibition of the target has demonstrated activity in models of neuropathic pain, osteoarthritis, cancer, and cancer bone pain. A Phase 1 Single Ascending Dose study in healthy volunteers with ART26.12, Artelo’s lead FABP5 inhibitor, is nearing completion with data expected in Q2 2025.

About ART26.12

ART26.12, Artelo’s lead Fatty Acid Binding Protein 5 (FABP5) inhibitor, is being developed as a novel, peripherally acting, non-opioid, non-steroidal analgesic. Cleared by the FDA for a first-in-human study in the US, data from the first Phase 1 trial with ART26.12 is anticipated in Q2 2025. The initial clinical development planned is for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). Fatty Acid Binding Proteins (FABPs) are a family of intracellular proteins that chaperone lipids important to normal cellular function. FABP is overexpressed and associated with abnormal lipid signaling in a number of pathologies. In addition to ART26.12 in CIPN, Artelo’s extensive library of small molecule inhibitors of FABPs has shown therapeutic promise for the treatment of certain cancers, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, psoriasis, and anxiety disorders.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways including the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, anxiety, pain, neuropathy, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio .

About ACE Drug Discovery Summit

The 4th ACE Drug Discovery Summit, 2025 provides a platform for scientists, researchers, and decision makers from all over the world debate on the latest scientific advances, trends, current challenges and futuristic advancements in Drug Discovery. The two-day conference is designed to maximize collaborations and innovation discussions among pharma and technology experts with presentations and interactive sessions between professionals from industry and academia. The Summit features cutting edge scientific advancements in the areas of drug discovery, AI, screening automation, high content imaging, disease modelling, cell and gene therapy. To register for the ACE Drug Discovery Summit, please visit: https://acxpo.com/4th-ace-drug-discovery-summit/



