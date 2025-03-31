Schneider Electric Demonstrates Technologies Shaping the Future of Industry at Hannover Messe 2025

- Embraces Industry 5.0 with open, agile and resilient industrial processes integrating automation, energy management and digital technologies - Demonstrates an integrated approach showcasing how its solutions are shaping industry by connecting ecosystems- Enables manufacturers to be more competitive with AI-infused solutions for enhanced efficiency and innovation

Hannover, Germany, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider Electric, a leader in energy management and automation, will showcase its advancements in open, software-defined automation and latest technology innovations at Hannover Messe 2025 (Hall 11, Booth C52). Aligning with the theme 'Shaping the Future with Technology,' the company will demonstrate how it drives industrial competitiveness, sustainability, and resilience through automation, electrification, and digitalization.

Industries are facing significant challenges, including changing competitive landscapes, rapid technological advancements, high energy costs, stringent environmental regulations, and supply chain resilience. These challenges require strategic interventions and investments to ensure long-term viability and competitiveness.

A key lever to tackle these challenges is automation. At the core of industrial operations, automation not only controls processes but also generates crucial data to derive insights for enhanced

decision-making leading to greater efficiency and productivity. Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Automation Expert stands out by its open, software-defined automation approach enabling industries to respond swiftly to market and technology changes, integrating digital technologies infused with AI. This system increases engineering and operational efficiency through its adaptable and modular design, enhancing supply chain resilience while reducing total cost of ownership. Visitors to the company's Hannover Messe booth will witness firsthand how open, software-defined automation and AI-driven solutions are connecting ecosystems to improve outcomes on a daily basis, showcased in a circular manufacturing campus across the food & beverage industry.

“Embracing innovation in automation is essential for industries to be adaptable and competitive at the rate of change required today. By integrating next-generation Information (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) through open, software-defined automation, we empower customers to achieve new levels of industrial performance that closed systems will not be able to match,” said Barbara Frei, Executive Vice President, Industrial Automation at Schneider Electric. “Our solutions go beyond virtualization and support integration of any third-party software and hardware based on the open standard of UAO.org, fostering a growing versatile ecosystem for companies to choose from. UAO.org's growth to over 100 members confirms broad industry interest in this new paradigm.”

Building on the success of EcoStruxure Automation Expert, Schneider Electric introduces the EcoStruxure Automation Expert Platform, a unified automation environment that offers a comprehensive overview and management of control applications including Control Logic, Motion, HMI, Safety and Simulation.

Integrating continuous, hybrid, and discrete processes, the platform streamlines engineering and maintenance. It enables multiple users to develop their control narrative using many popular programming environments and to collaborate on the same project simultaneously, boosting efficiency and speeding up project development and deployment. The EcoStruxure Automation Expert Platform will be immediately available to customers with the latest version of EcoStruxure Automation Expert. It will include Automation Copilot, a generative AI assistant developed in collaboration with Microsoft that helps engineers rapidly create high-quality, validated code and generate applications. Additional applications will be released later this year.

Innovations showcased at Schneider Electric’s booth

Next Generation Motion System: The newly launched Modicon M660 Industrial PC (IPC) controller and Modicon Edge I/O NTS, combined with advanced software, sets a new benchmark in motion control. The Modicon Integrated Motion System leverages edge computing, AI and advanced control algorithms to redefine efficiency, enabling smarter decision-making and optimizing performance. The solution is showcased on the booth in partnership with Meurer Verpackungssysteme GmbH's paper banding machine, which uses paper banderoles instead of plastic for multipack packaging.

The newly launched Modicon M660 Industrial PC (IPC) controller and Modicon Edge I/O NTS, combined with advanced software, sets a new benchmark in motion control. The Modicon Integrated Motion System leverages edge computing, AI and advanced control algorithms to redefine efficiency, enabling smarter decision-making and optimizing performance. The solution is showcased on the booth in partnership with Meurer Verpackungssysteme GmbH's paper banding machine, which uses paper banderoles instead of plastic for multipack packaging. Enhanced visual inspections with AI: Cameras demonstrated with EcoStruxure Automation Expert (EAE) significantly reduce the time and complexity involved in visual inspections. Enabling application engineers, integrators, and end users to collaborate more effectively and achieve higher accuracy in their inspection processes ultimately enhancing productivity and quality control.

Cameras demonstrated with EcoStruxure Automation Expert (EAE) significantly reduce the time and complexity involved in visual inspections. Enabling application engineers, integrators, and end users to collaborate more effectively and achieve higher accuracy in their inspection processes ultimately enhancing productivity and quality control. Toolless contactor redefining efficiency in motor control: TeSys Deca Advanced transforms motor management with its innovative SNAP IN technology. Engineered for resilience in harsh environments, this industry leading toolless contactor sets a new benchmark for efficiency. Eliminating the need for tools and crimping, it offers seamless, error-free connections that accelerate installation by up to 75% and enable precise, ready-to-robot wiring.

TeSys Deca Advanced transforms motor management with its innovative SNAP IN technology. Engineered for resilience in harsh environments, this industry leading toolless contactor sets a new benchmark for efficiency. Eliminating the need for tools and crimping, it offers seamless, error-free connections that accelerate installation by up to 75% and enable precise, ready-to-robot wiring. New design Harmony XVB7 Tower Lights optimize power and delivers up to 40 % more energy efficiency with integrated LED technology offering four times improved brightness. The flexible modular design supports 90% less installation time, improves functionality and enables up to 300% inventory reduction.

optimize power and delivers up to 40 % more energy efficiency with integrated LED technology offering four times improved brightness. The flexible modular design supports 90% less installation time, improves functionality and enables up to 300% inventory reduction. Next generation power protection for critical infrastructure: The ultra-compact Galaxy VXL UPS (uninterrupted power supply) features a pioneering high-density design and fault-tolerant architecture that maximize availability and deliver up to 99% efficiency. Ideal for AI-ready data centers, semiconductor facilities, and commercial and industrial manufacturing sites.

The ultra-compact Galaxy VXL UPS (uninterrupted power supply) features a pioneering high-density design and fault-tolerant architecture that maximize availability and deliver up to 99% efficiency. Ideal for AI-ready data centers, semiconductor facilities, and commercial and industrial manufacturing sites. Innovative data-driven oat milk production demonstrator: cutting-edge oat milk production designed for plant-based drinks developed with Technische Hochschule Ostwestfalen Lippe (OWL) University that tests new processes and technologies, harnessing the power of EcoStruxure Automation Expert and AI.

To find out more please access our full press kit here.

Contact: global.pr@se.com

Attachments

Global PR Central Team

Schneider Hannover Messe 25.jpg Schneider Hannover Messe 25.jpg

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.