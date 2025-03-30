Israel and the occupied territories: ICRC appalled by killing of PRCS medics and first responders
On 23 March, PRCS volunteers were responding to casualties when the PRCS lost contact with them. Since that day, the ICRC has been in regular contact with PRCS and the parties to the conflict, requesting access and coordination to locate these volunteers. The ICRC has also provided on-site technical guidance to the local actors who are tasked with the recovery of human remains in Gaza.
For 17 months, medical staff and first responders in Gaza have been responding to unimaginable suffering day after day, and many have been killed in the course of their work. The high number of medical personnel killed during this conflict is devastating. The ICRC strongly condemns attacks on health care workers. Every life lost among humanitarian and medical teams is tragic for their families and communities and cuts off a vital lifeline for the wounded and sick. The ICRC reiterates its call for all information to be made available to clarify the fate of those individuals remaining missing.
Medical and humanitarian personnel, as well as civil defense organizations, play a crucial role in responding to emergencies and serve as a lifeline for their communities. They must be able to carry out their work safely. International humanitarian law is clear: medical personnel, ambulances, humanitarian relief personnel, and civil defense organizations must be respected and protected. Attacking them or obstructing their passage is strictly prohibited. All feasible steps must be taken to ensure their safety.
