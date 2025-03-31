IN8bio to Present New Preclinical Data on Novel Gamma-Delta (γδ) T cell Engager Platform for Cancer Immunotherapy at AACR Annual Meeting 2025

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today a poster presentation on its potentially breakthrough next generation γδ T cell-based T cell engager (TCE) platform at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025, taking place April 25-30, 2025 in Chicago, IL.

“T cell engagers are an exciting area of immunotherapy that remains in the early innings of development. We believe gamma-delta T cells offer unique properties, including tissue residence, phagocytosis and low IL-6 secretion, representing a powerful modality with the potential to overcome the limitations of current CD-3 based engager therapies,” said William Ho, CEO, and co-founder of IN8bio. Our novel gamma-delta T cell engager platform, presented for the first time at AACR 2025, demonstrates how we can combine the innate tumor-recognition capabilities of gamma-delta T cells with the capacity for significant cell expansion and the specificity of bispecific engagers to drive a potent, targeted immune response against multiple target antigens. These early findings in AML and B-ALL support our broader strategy to harness the unique biology of these cells across a range of cancers.”

AACR Poster Presentation Details

Poster Title: A novel gamma-delta T cell engager platform for cancer immunotherapy

Abstract Presentation Number: 7321 (Poster Board 7)

Session Title: Immunology/T Cell Engagers and Novel Antibody-Based Therapies

Session Date and Time: Wednesday, April 30, 2025, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CT

For more details visit: www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2025/abstracts.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gamma-delta T cell-based immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The company's lead program, INB-100, is focused on acute myeloid leukemia evaluating haplo-matched allogeneic gamma-delta T cells given to patients following a hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The company is also evaluating autologous DeltEx DRI gamma-delta T cells, in combination with standard of care, for glioblastoma, and advancing novel gamma-delta T cell engagers for potential oncology and autoimmune indications. For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com.

Contacts:

IN8bio, Inc.

Patrick McCall

646.933.5603

pfmccall@IN8bio.com

Media Contact:

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917.291.5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.