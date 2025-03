Beyond Air Announces Vanderbilt University Medical Center as First Luminary Site

As the first Beyond Air luminary site, Vanderbilt will help evaluate and showcase the clinical and operational benefits of LungFit® PH, supporting broader awareness and adoption of tankless iNO technology

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) (“Beyond Air” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing the power of nitric oxide (NO) to improve the lives of patients, today announced that Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) has become the Company’s first luminary site. This collaboration marks a major milestone in Beyond Air’s mission to redefine tankless nitric oxide (iNO) delivery and drive continued innovation in respiratory care.

As one of the nation’s leading academic medical centers, VUMC is at the forefront of advancing healthcare through cutting-edge research and clinical excellence. Through the luminary program with VUMC, Beyond Air aims to further optimize its LungFit products and explore new opportunities to enhance hospital-based nitric oxide therapy.

“The introduction of this advanced nitric oxide delivery device marks a transformative step for respiratory therapists at Vanderbilt University Medical Center,” says Craig Rooks, Sr. Director, Respiratory Care and Acute Rehabilitation Services at VUMC. “By streamlining setup and management processes, the LungFit PH significantly enhances workflow efficiency, allowing therapists to focus more on patient care and outcomes within the ICU. The device empowers anesthesiologists to manage it directly in the operating room, reducing reliance on additional staff and ensuring seamless integration into OR workflows. As we prepare to expand both our heart and lung transplant programs — following a record year of heart transplants in 2024 — implementing simple, innovative technology that works across multiple settings will be critical. This innovation is a testament to our commitment to equipping healthcare professionals with tools that make a real difference.”

"Establishing our first luminary site with Vanderbilt University Medical Center is an important step forward for Beyond Air as it will allow us to showcase the full utility of the LungFit PH technology to respiratory therapists, anesthesiologists, medical directors and other relevant clinicians at hospitals considering adopting our cylinder-free, iNO delivery system. There is no stronger endorsement for a medical device than a hospital that has fully integrated it into patient care. We look forward to welcoming representatives from potential customer hospitals to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to experience firsthand the benefits that LungFit PH can offer both hospitals and their patients," said Steve Lisi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Air. "Vanderbilt’s commitment to medical innovation makes them an ideal partner as we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in iNO technology and delivery."

Beyond Air’s LungFit PH generates nitric oxide from room air, eliminating the need for traditional high-pressure cylinders. This tankless technology streamlines operations, enhances efficiency, and supports sustainability efforts within hospital settings. The collaboration with Vanderbilt reinforces Beyond Air’s dedication to advancing next-generation iNO solutions.

Potential customers can visit the LungFit PH website, www.lungfitph.com for additional information, including the product label, and to sign up for company updates.

About Beyond Air®, Inc.

Beyond Air is a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company dedicated to harnessing the power of endogenous and exogenous nitric oxide (NO) to improve the lives of patients suffering from respiratory illnesses, neurological disorders, and solid tumors. The Company has received FDA approval and CE Mark for its first system, LungFit PH, for the treatment of term and near-term neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure. Beyond Air is currently advancing its other revolutionary LungFit systems in clinical trials for the treatment of severe lung infections such as viral community-acquired pneumonia (including COVID-19) and nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM).

The Company has also partnered with The Hebrew University of Jerusalem to advance a pre-clinical program dedicated to the treatment of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurological disorders. Additionally, Beyond Cancer, Ltd., an affiliate of Beyond Air, is investigating ultra-high concentrations of NO with a proprietary delivery system to target certain solid tumors in the pre-clinical setting. For more information, visit www.beyondair.net.

About LungFit®*

Beyond Air’s LungFit is a cylinder-free, phasic flow generator and delivery system designated as a medical device by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The ventilator-compatible version of the device can generate NO from ambient air on demand for delivery to the lungs at concentrations ranging from 1 ppm to 80 ppm. The LungFit system could potentially replace large, high-pressure NO cylinders, providing significant advantages in the hospital setting, including greatly reducing inventory and storage requirements, improving overall safety by eliminating NO2 purging steps, and offering other operational benefits.

LungFit can also deliver NO at concentrations at or above 80 ppm for potentially treating severe acute lung infections in the hospital setting (e.g., COVID-19, bronchiolitis) and chronic, refractory lung infections in the home setting (e.g., NTM). With the elimination of cylinders, Beyond Air intends to offer NO treatment in the home setting.

*Beyond Air’s LungFit PH is approved for commercial use in the United States, European Union, Australia, Thailand and New Zealand. Beyond Air’s other LungFit systems are not approved for commercial use and are for investigational use only. Beyond Air is not suggesting NO use over 80 ppm or use at home.

About Nitric Oxide

Nitric Oxide (NO) is a powerful molecule, naturally synthesized in the human body, proven to play a critical role in a broad array of biological functions. In the airways, NO targets the vascular smooth muscle cells that surround the small resistance arteries in the lungs. Currently, exogenous inhaled NO is used in adult respiratory distress syndrome, post-cardiac surgery, and persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn to treat hypoxemia.

Additionally, NO is believed to play a key role in the innate immune system, and in vitro studies suggest that NO possesses anti-microbial activity not only against common bacteria—including both gram-positive and gram-negative—but also against other diverse pathogens, including mycobacteria, viruses, fungi, yeast, and parasites, and has the potential to eliminate multi-drug-resistant strains.

