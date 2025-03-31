LifeMD to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, announces that management will be participating in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place April 7-10, 2025. Management will be presenting a corporate overview and will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors.

About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD® is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women’s health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a 22,500-square-foot affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com .

Investor Contact

Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer

marc@lifemd.com

Media Contact

Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer

press@lifemd.com

