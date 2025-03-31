Awilco Drilling PLC: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

An extraordinary General Meeting of Awilco Drilling PLC will be held on Wednesday 16 April 2025 at 10:00 (UK time), at the Company’s registered office of Suite 1, 7th Floor, 50 Broadway, London, SW1H 0BL, UK. The notice including agenda for the General Meeting is attached to this disclosure. The notice will be sent by mail or e-mail to the shareholders.

The purpose of the extraordinary General Meeting is to seek authority to apply for a delisting of the Norwegian Depositary Receipts, representing all £0.02 ordinary shares in the Company, from Euronext Growth Oslo.

The notice has been made available on our website www.awilcodrilling.com.



Aberdeen, 31 March 2025





For further information please contact:

Eric Jacobs, CEO of Awilco Drilling PLC

Phone: +47 9529 2271

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations of Awilco Drilling PLC

Phone: +47 9342 8464

Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

