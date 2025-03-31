Submit Release
BOS Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024

Net Income Rises 14.7% Year-Over-Year on Increased Gross Margin, Efficient Operations

Provides Initial 2025 Outlook for Further 10% Growth in Sales and Net Income

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.

Year 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues declined by 9.7% to $39.9 million from $44.2 million in 2023. Revenue results in 2023 benefitted from one-time post-COVID restocking activities at multiple customers.
  • Gross profit margin increased to 23.3% compared to 20.8% in the preceding year, demonstrating improved operating efficiency.
  • Operating profit decreased to $1.4 million from $2.5 million in 2023, due to $1.2 million non-cash impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets in 2024.
  • EBITDA increased to $3.25 million compared to $3.06 million in 2023.
  • Financial expenses decreased to $139,000 from $441,000 in the prior year.
  • Non cash income from taxes amounted to $1 million in year 2024.
  • Net income increased by 14.7% to $2.3 million, or $0.40 per basic share, compared to $2.0 million, or $0.35 per basic share, in the year 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues declined by 4.6% to $10.4 million from $10.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Gross profit margin increased to 22.9% compared to 19.2% in the comparable quarter last year.
  • Operating loss amounted to $616,000 compared to an operating income of $400,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023, due to a $1.2 million non-cash impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets included in the results of the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • EBITDA amounted to $715,000 compared to $562,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Financial income amounted to $99,000 compared to financial expenses of $31,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Non cash income from taxes in the amount of $1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Net income amounted to $485,000 or $0.08 per basic share compared to $427,000 or $0.07 per basic share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Eyal Cohen, BOS’ CEO, stated: “BOS improved profitability on an operating basis across all of our business units in 2024, leveraging our favorable sales mix and lean cost structure to increase gross margin to 23.3% and net income to $2.3 million. That momentum has carried into 2025 as we continue to scale the business, manage costs effectively and drive operating leverage. We are starting the year with a 35% increase in backlog, at $27 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $20 million as of December 31, 2023, plus significant new defense customer orders announced in the first quarter to date. As a result, our 2025 outlook calls for a 10% year-over-year increase in both sales and net income to $44 million of revenues and $2.5 million of net income.

“BOS’ growth strategy remains focused on deepening our penetration in the defense sector, where we have strong customer relationships at both the primary and subcontractor levels. We expect robust ordering patterns across the strategic defense industry to continue in 2025, and we are progressing our sales strategy to enter new overseas markets by leveraging our relationships with Israeli defense customers that operate globally. We also continue to seek accretive strategic opportunities where we can deploy our strong balance sheet to expand BOS’ capabilities and reach in the growing global defense market.”

Board Updates
On March 19, 2025, BOS announced the appointment of Osnat Gur, an independent director since 2021, as Board Chair and the appointment of Avi Dadon as a new independent director.

Ms. Gur brings extensive management and leadership experience to BOS, having served as CEO of a global B2B marketing agency, an RFID technology company, and a dietary supplements manufacturer over the course of her career. She also serves as a board director in multiple Israeli companies.

Mr. Dadon brings decades of experience in military leadership, defense procurement, supply chain management and logistics to BOS. He served as Head of Procurement for the Israeli Ministry of Defense from 2017 to 2023 and is a retired Colonel in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), with 28 years of military service.

“We are excited to congratulate Osnat in her new role as Board Chair, and look forward to working with her to plan BOS’s next chapter of growth and earnings as we continue to execute our growth strategy,” said Cohen. “We also welcome Avi to the board and look forward to leveraging his decades of experience with the IDF and Ministry of Defense procurement to support BOS’s continued success.” 

About BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd.
BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations across three specialized divisions:

  • Intelligent Robotics Division: Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.
  • RFID Division: Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.
  • Supply Chain Division: Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing cutting-edge products.

For additional information, contact:
Matt Kreps, Managing Director
Darrow Associates
+1-214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

Eyal Cohen, CEO
+972-542525925
eyalc@boscom.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS’ periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks related to Israel’s conflicts with Hamas and other parties in the region.
BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands
       
  Year ended
December 31, 		  Three months ended
December 31,
  2024
 		  2023     2024
 		  2023
  (Unaudited)
 		  (Audited)
 		    (Unaudited)
 		    (Audited)
 		 
       
Revenues $ 39,949     $ 44,179     $ 10,388     $ 10,886  
Cost of revenues 30,655     34,970     8,007     8,796  
Gross profit 9,294     9,209     2,381     2,090  
Operating costs and expenses:                      
Research and development 175     158     50     44  
Sales and marketing 4,394     4,891     1,118     1,278  
General and administrative 2,113     1,762     656     420  
Other income, net -     (52)     -     (52)  
Impairment of intangible assets and Goodwill 1,173     -     1,173     -  
Total operating costs and expenses 7,855     6,759     2,997     1,690  
                       
Operating income (loss) 1,439     2,450     (616)     400  
Financial income (expenses), net (139)     (441)     99     31  
Income before taxes on income 1,300     2,009     (517)     431  
Income taxes benefits (expenses) 1,000     (4)     1,002     (4)  
Net income $ 2,300     $ 2,005     $ 485     $ 427  
                       
Basic net income per share $ 0.40     $ 0.35     $ 0.08     $ 0.07  
Diluted net income per share $ 0.39     $ 0.34     $ 0.08     $ 0.07  
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share 5,756     5,727     5,776     5,748  
Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share 5,887     5,905     5,975     5,856  
                     
Number of outstanding shares as of December 31, 2024 and 2023 5,793     5,748     5,793     5,748  




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
       
  December 31, 2024
 		  December 31, 2023
  (Unaudited)
 		  (Audited)
ASSETS      
           
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,368     $ 2,344  
Restricted bank deposits 185     217  
Trade receivables 11,787     12,424  
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,150     963  
Inventories 7,870     6,070  
           
Total current assets 24,360     22,018  
           
LONG-TERM ASSETS 177     196  
           
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 3,417     3,268  
           
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET 779     1,026  
           
DEFERRED TAX ASSETS 1,000     -  
           
OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 422     1,078  
           
GOODWILL 4,188     4,895  
           
Total assets $ 34,343     $ 32,481  



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
       
  December 31,
2024 		  December 31, 2023
  (Unaudited)   (Audited)
       
                LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
       
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Current maturities of long-term loans $ 439     $ 170  
Operating lease liabilities, current   176       235  
Trade payables   6,362       7,710  
Employees and payroll accruals   1,087       980  
Deferred revenues   2,003       600  
Advances net of inventory in progress   -       137  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   598       1,072  
       
Total current liabilities   10,665       10,904  
       
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:      
Long-term loans, net of current maturities   980       1,150  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current   576       759  
Long-term deferred revenues   293       339  
Accrued severance pay   498       490  
       
Total long-term liabilities   2,347       2,738  
       
       
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   21,331       18,839  
       
       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 34,343     $ 32,481  



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
       
  Year ended
December 31, 		  Three months ended
December 31,
  2024
 		  2023
 		  2024
   2023
               
Operating income (loss) $ 1,439     $ 2,450     $ (616 )   $ 400  
Add:              
Impairment of Goodwill and other intangible assets   1,173       -       1,173       -  
Amortization of intangible assets   190       168       47       48  
Stock-based compensation   74       98       11       24  
Depreciation   370       342       100       90  
EBITDA $ 3,246     $ 3,058     $ 715     $ 562  


SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
                   
  RFID   Supply
Chain Solutions 		  Intelligent 
Robotics 		  Intercompany   Consolidated
  Year ended December 31,
  2024
                   
Revenues $ 12,877   $ 25,829     1,410   (167)   $ 39,949
Cost of revenues   9,344     19,763     1,079   (167)     30,019
Allowance for slow inventory   -     636     -   -     636
Gross profit   3,533     5,430     331         9,294
                   
Allocated operating expenses   2,273     3,338     274         5,885
                   
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets   984     189     -         1,173
                   
Unallocated operating expenses*       -     -         797
                   
Operating income $ 276   $ 1,903   $ 57         1,439
                   
Financial expenses and income tax benefits                   861
                   
Net income                 $ 2,300


  RFID   Supply Chain
Solutions		   Intelligent
Robotics
 		  Intercompany
 		  Consolidated
  Year ended December 31,
  2023
                   
Revenues $ 13,713   $ 28,845     1,742   (121)   $ 44,179
Cost of revenues 10,534   22,830     1,557   (121)   34,800
Allowance for slow inventory -   170   -   -   170
Gross profit 3,179   5,845     185       9,209
                   
Allocated operating expenses 2,150   3,675     258       6,083
                   
Unallocated operating expenses*     -   -       676
                   
Operating income (loss) $ 1,029   $ 2,170   $ (73)       2,450
                   
Financial expenses and tax on income                 (445)
                   
Net income                 $ 2,005
                   

*Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.

SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
                   
  RFID   Supply
Chain Solutions 		  Intelligent Robotics   Intercompany   Consolidated
    Three months ended December 31,
2024
                   
Revenues $          3,445   $         6,806   $         171   (34)   $         10,388
Cost of revenues 2,294   5,170   127   (34)   7,557
Allowance for slow inventory -   450   -   -   450
Gross profit 1,151   1,186   44   -   2,381
                   
Allocated operating expenses 605   883   84   -   1,572
                   
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 984   189   -       1,173
                   
Unallocated operating expenses*                 252
                   
Operating income (loss) $         (438)   $         114   $         (40)       (616)
                   
Financial income and income tax benefits                 1,101
                   
Net income                 $         485


  RFID   Supply
Chain Solutions 		  Intelligent Robotics   Intercompany   Consolidated
    Three months ended December 31,
2023
                   
Revenues $          3,622   $         7,017   $         279   (32)   $         10,886
Cost of revenues 2,897   5,797   171   (32)   8,833
Allowance for slow inventory -   (37)   -   -   (37)
Gross profit 725   1,257   108   -   2,090
                   
Allocated operating expenses 513   974   72   -   1,559
                   
Unallocated operating expenses*                 131
                   
Operating income $         212   $         283   $         36       400
                   
Financial income and tax on income                 27
                   
Net income                 $         427
                   

*Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.


