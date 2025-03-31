Gold Nanoparticles Market worth $1.11 billion in 2029, at a 16.3%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Gold Nanoparticles Market size is expected to reach USD 1.11 billion in 2029 from USD 0.50 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 16.3%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The demand for gold nanoparticles is on the rise due to growing application of gold nanoparticles in various end use industries. The end-use industries of gold nanoparticles are mainly pharmaceuticals & healthcare, electrical & electronics, chemicals, personal care & cosmetics, and other end-use industries. The market is also expected to benefit from new technological advancements in the gold nanoparticles market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=159235539

Browse in-depth TOC on “Gold Nanoparticles Market”

259 - Market Data Tables

51 – Figures

239 - Pages

List of Key Players in Gold Nanoparticles Market:

BBI Solutions (UK), Cytodiagnostics Inc (Canada), Fortis Life Sciences, LLC. (US), Meliorum Technologies, Inc (US), TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Nanopartz, Inc (US), CD Bioparticles (US), Nano Labs (India), Nanocs Inc. (US), NanoHybrids (US), Sona Nanotech (Canada), Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt, Ltd. (India), Nanoprobes, Inc (US), American Elements (US), TORSKAL (France), Abcam Limited (UK), Particular GmbH (Germany),

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Gold Nanoparticles Market:

Drivers: Increasing demand for gold nanoparticles in electrical & electronics end use industry Restraint: Toxicity concerns of gold nanoparticles Opportunity: Increase in research & development efforts in nanotechnology applications Challenge: High time consumption for certain synthesis methods

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=159235539

Key Findings of the Study:

Physical process segment is expected to grow with highest CAGR in terms of value in gold nanoparticles market during the forecasted period. Imaging application is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in terms of value in gold nanoparticles market by application segment during the forecasted period. The demand for gold nanoparticles in chemicals industry is expected to grow with the second-highest CAGR in terms of value in gold nanoparticles market during the forecasted period. Middle East & Africa region is expected to register second-highest CAGR both in terms of value and volume during forecasted period.

Based on process type, chemical process type holds the largest market share in the gold nanoparticles market in 2023, driven by its properties such as high purity, controlled size distribution and large scale production feasibility. These process type holds consistent nanoparticles characteristics, which makes it crucial in applications such as biomedical, electronics, and catalysis. These gold nanoparticles are also used in application such as targeted drug delivery, biosensing, and industrial catalysis. They are cost effective and has well established manufacturing process.

Based on applications, targeted drug delivery accounted for the second-largest share in terms of value in 2023. The ability of gold nanoparticles to enhance drug precision, reduce the side effects, and improve the therapeutic outcomes. The high surface area and customizable functionalization allows for efficient drug loading and controlled release at specific diseased sites, such as cancerous tumors. Also the qualities such as biocompatibility and stability make them ideal for nanomedicine application, and it also has significant demand in oncology, gene therapy, and infectious disease treatments.

Get Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=159235539

Based on the end-use industry, The second-largest demand for gold nanoparticles in 2023 was the electrical and electronics industry. Gold nanoparticles are carbon-based materials of great significance for the electronics industry known for high conductivity, stability and space-saving advantages. They are used in printed electronics and conductive inks, sensors and nano electronic circuits, allowing hence the miniaturization in size, speeding up the processes and increasing energy efficiency of the respective electronic devices. Besides, they also enhance the working of technologies in their developing phase, which involves flexible electronics, quantum computing, and highly sensitive biosensing.

Based on Region, in 2023, North America was the third-leading gold nanoparticles market segment, with the US being the biggest because of its huge industrial base with main focus on industries like pharmaceutical and healthcare, electrical and electronics, chemicals, personal care and cosmetics, where gold nanoparticles are key ingredients for high-performance applications. The country is the major hotspot for the manufacture of gold nanoparticles given the presence of numerous manufacturers like Cytodiagnostics Inc, nanoComposix, Meliorum Technologies, Inc, Nanopartz, Inc, CD Bioparticles, and Nanocs Inc. These companies are all adopting several strategies to ensure they meet the increasing needs of the market for gold nanoparticles. At the same time, US also tops the personal care & cosmetics market that boasts of key players such as L'Oréal, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, and Beiersdorf-all of whom are the big players.

Browse Adjacent Markets Packaging Market Research Reports

Related Reports:

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com Visit Our Website: www.marketsandmarkets.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.