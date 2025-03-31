Ingersoll Rand Recommends Rejection of TRC Capital’s “Mini-Tender” Offer

DAVIDSON, N.C., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and life sciences and industrial solutions, today announced that it received notice of an unsolicited “mini-tender” offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation (TRC Capital) to purchase up to 1,500,00 shares of Ingersoll Rand’s common stock at $77.50 per share. The offer price is approximately 4.27% below the closing price of the company’s common stock on The New York Stock Exchange on March 21, 2025 ($80.96), the last trading day before the date of the offer. The offer price is also approximately 2.43% below the closing price of Ingersoll Rand’s common stock on March 28, 2025 ($79.43), the business day prior to this release.

Ingersoll Rand does not endorse TRC Capital’s offer and is not associated in any way with TRC Capital, its mini-tender offer or the offer documentation.

Ingersoll Rand recommends that its stockholders reject the offer and not tender their shares in response to TRC Capital’s unsolicited mini-tender offer. This mini-tender offer is at a price below the closing price for the company’s shares (as of the business day prior to this release) and is subject to numerous conditions.

TRC Capital has made similar unsolicited mini-tender offers for shares of other publicly traded companies. Mini-tender offers seek to acquire less than 5% of a company’s outstanding shares. This strategy enables the offering company to avoid many of the disclosure and procedural requirements that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires for tender offers. As a result, mini-tender offers do not provide investors with the same level of protections as provided by larger tender offers under U.S. federal securities laws.

The SEC’s website contains important tips for investors regarding mini-tender offers, available at: https://www.sec.gov/about/reports-publications/investorpubsminitend. The SEC’s website advises that mini tender-offers are frequently used to catch investors “off guard” and that investors may end up selling securities at below-market prices.

Similar to TRC Capital’s mini-tender offers targeted at other companies, these offers put individual investors at risk because they may not realize they are selling their shares at a discount. The offer is also subject to certain conditions. Ingersoll Rand urges stockholders to obtain current stock quotes for their shares of company common stock, to review the terms and conditions of the offer, to consult with their brokers or financial advisers, and to exercise caution with respect to TRC Capital’s mini-tender offer.

Ingersoll Rand stockholders who have already tendered their shares are advised they may withdraw their shares by following the procedures for withdrawal described in the TRC Capital offer documents prior to the expiration of the offer, which is currently scheduled for one minute after 11:59 p.m., New York City Time, on April 23, 2025.

Additionally, Ingersoll Rand encourages brokers, dealers, and other investors to review the SEC’s letter regarding broker-dealer mini-tender offer dissemination and disclosure, available at: https://www.sec.gov/divisions/marketreg/minitenders/sia072401.htm.

Ingersoll Rand requests that a copy of this news release be included with all distribution of materials related to TRC Capital’s offer for shares of Ingersoll Rand’s common stock.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to expectations of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (the “Company” or “Ingersoll Rand”) regarding the performance of its business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “target,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “predict,” “intend,” “strategy,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “on track to” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “guidance” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Ingersoll Rand’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from these current expectations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) adverse impact on our operations and financial performance due to geopolitical tensions, natural disaster, catastrophe, global pandemics, cyber events, or other events outside of our control; (2) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from completed and proposed business combinations; (3) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the Company; (4) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of completed and proposed business combinations; (5) the ability of the Company to implement its business strategy; (6) difficulties and delays in achieving revenue and cost synergies; (7) inability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel; (8) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (9) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions; (10) actions by third parties, including government agencies; and (11) other risk factors detailed in Ingersoll Rand’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Ingersoll Rand undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or developments, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

Contacts: Investor Relations: Matthew Fort Matthew.Fort@irco.com Media: Sara Hassell Sara.Hassell@irco.com

