RYVYL Reports Q4 2024 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update

SAN DIEGO, CA, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) ("RYVYL” or the "Company"), a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions leveraging electronic payment technology for the diverse international markets, reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

RYVYL Co-founder and CEO Fredi Nisan issued the following business update for investors.

“We made significant progress in 2024 as our U.S. operations stabilized over the past several quarters, while our International segment maintained a strong growth trajectory. International revenue for 2024 reached $37.8 million, representing a remarkable 124% increase compared to 2023. With momentum building in both the U.S. and international markets, we are actively onboarding new clients across multiple jurisdictions, further strengthening our market presence and positioning us for a high-growth year in 2025.

Our global pipeline is robust, and we are rapidly gaining traction with our Payments-as-a-Service offering from RYVYL EU. We are strategically positioned to capitalize on substantial opportunities as we continue to expand our market reach.

“We are building on our core competitive strengths and foundation, and I’m excited to offer a summary of our progress and reiterate our 2025 guidance of $80 million to $90 million in revenue and mid-40s percentage gross margin.

Business Overview and Competitive Position

Our competitive strengths, unique value proposition, and strategic focus are what truly set us apart in the fintech space. We’re especially optimistic about our position in the market, as the global shift toward credit cards, mobile wallets, and real-time payment platforms continues to accelerate. Our solutions are purpose-built for this evolution, leveraging our longstanding investment in proprietary payment and banking technologies to stay ahead of the curve.

As fintech innovators are rapidly disrupting the landscape with agile, cost-effective models, RYVYL is strongly positioned to lead the way. We are nimble, innovative, and well-prepared to capitalize on this favorable environment, driving forward as a leader in the next era of digital payments.

We are committed to continuously evolving our product portfolio to anticipate and meet the ever-changing needs of businesses worldwide. At the heart of this effort is the enhancement of our dual-sided payment platform, which seamlessly supports both acquiring and disbursement services. This platform is purpose-built to accommodate emerging use cases in acquiring, disbursements, and embedded finance, delivering comprehensive, end-to-end financial solutions that empower our clients to stay ahead in a dynamic market.

Technological innovation is transforming how consumers engage with their finances as multiple payment rails converge to offer greater flexibility and choice. RYVYL is at the forefront of this evolution with our next-generation payment technology. By integrating various payment systems and methods into a single, cohesive digital platform, we empower consumers and businesses to access multiple options—such as bank transfers, mobile payments, digital wallets, and more—all in one place. This innovative approach allows users to select the payment method that best meets their needs at any given moment, positioning RYVYL as a pioneer in the rapidly evolving financial landscape.

We target high-margin segments, focusing on merchants and retail clients who are often overlooked by traditional processors or left out of the existing financial ecosystem. Currently, we serve nearly 1,500 business customers across 50 industries, leveraging a diversified foundation to establish ourselves as a global innovator in payment and banking solutions. By offering advanced banking and payment technologies, we’re able to capture 40% gross margins in these high-potential areas. With new offerings like Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) on the horizon and greater operational efficiencies through scale, we are well-positioned to continue driving margin expansion.

Our value proposition is distinct and forward-thinking. We deliver comprehensive banking and processing solutions that emphasize transparency, speed, and tailored processing capabilities designed for specific industries. Our customized, turnkey solutions are powered by cutting-edge technologies, such as AI, that set us apart. We leverage these advanced capabilities and tools to streamline operations, reduce errors, and enhance scalability, while AI-driven insights optimize decision-making and efficiency, creating a transformative approach to financial services.

Compliance and onboarding agility are fundamental to our business model—serving as key competitive advantages in this rapidly evolving landscape. As regulatory scrutiny and antitrust initiatives reshape the payment ecosystem, legacy networks are being challenged, creating new opportunities for innovative players. While real-time systems like FedNow are making strides, credit cards still dominate, and adoption remains gradual. Meanwhile, advancements in AI are transforming fraud prevention, transaction security, and seamless banking integration. RYVYL is strategically positioned to navigate and capitalize on these changes, leveraging our expertise to stay ahead in this dynamic environment.

We’re driven by our momentum and confident in our path forward. Recent wins, increased pipeline visibility, and an expanding presence across verticals are propelling us to new heights. We’re diversifying revenue streams and building stronger client relationships, positioning ourselves to meet the complex and evolving needs of our customers. Market demand remains robust, and we’re well-prepared to capitalize on opportunities, further solidifying our position as a frontrunner in the sector.

Q4 2024 and Recent Highlights

During Q4 and recently, we:

Completed two European software integrations in October, with these two European partners launching on the new platforms.

Expanded our global reach by launching Visa Direct services in more geographies, increasing our footprint to a total of 16 countries.

Launched co-branded debit cards in the EU.

Went live with our next-generation Charge Savvy (POS).

Implemented NEMS Core payments in the U.S.



Balance Sheet Restructuring

We completed key steps in our strategy to improve our capital structure, greatly reducing potential dilution and positioning us for profitable growth supported by increased financial flexibility.

In January 2025, we:

Executed a Preferred Stock Repurchase and Note Repayment Agreement and paid the initial tranche of $13.0 million to a securityholder that: Redeemed of all shares of the Company’s Series B Convertible Preferred Stock for which the liquidation value was $53.1 million; and Partially repaid an 8% Senior Convertible Note, reducing the outstanding principal from $18.3 million to $4.0 million, which is due on or before April 30, 2025.

Entered into an agreement with a financing source for $15.0 million to fund the Preferred Stock Repurchase and Note Repayment Agreement transaction that was structured as a pre-funded asset sale with a 90-day closing period, which ends on April 23, 2025 and may be extended an additional 30 days to May 23, 2025, if the Company pays $500,000 for such extension. Shares in the Company’s RYVYL EU subsidiary were placed in escrow during the closing period. Although there are no guarantees, the Company intends to terminate the asset sale within the closing period by paying $16.5 million in consideration of such termination.

We are pursuing a range of funding alternatives to raise capital to terminate the asset sale and anticipate completing this step in our financial strategy to further deleverage the balance sheet in Q2 2025. The Company has recently filed an S-1 registration statement to raise up to $24 million, including the overallotment, and intends to explore all fundraising options, including term debt, equity or some combination to fund the termination payment of $16.5 million.

Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS)

In March 2025, RYVYL EU landed two new Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) contracts, which are anticipated to bring in close to one million new customer accounts over the next year. These partnerships mark a major step forward in expanding our presence across Europe and boosting our long-term growth potential. These partnerships are a strong endorsement of our ability to support fast-growing financial platforms and assist with their international growth. Our advanced payment technology enables quick and compliant onboarding, paired with the scalability today’s digital banks demand.

The first contract is with a prominent global money service provider and includes the provision of both virtual and physical payment cards through RYVYL’s platform and mobile application. So far, 1,000 accounts have already been activated, and an additional 50,000 are expected to follow in 2025.

The second agreement, with one of the world’s largest fully digital banks, is expected to add 900,000 new customer accounts within 12 months, beginning in Q2 2025. API integrations and system testing are already underway, with the onboarding phase set to launch in the near future.

“We are poised for a strong growth year in 2025, with multiple initiative underway to leverage our technology and well-established customer infrastructure and market reputation, and I look forward to updating you on our progress,” concluded Nisan.

Financial Summary for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2024

Revenue : Fourth quarter 2024 revenue totaled $14.1 million, driven largely by $11.4 million from RYVYL EU. This compares to $22.2 million in revenue during the same period in 2023, of which $5.6 million was generated by RYVYL EU.

: Fourth quarter 2024 revenue totaled $14.1 million, driven largely by $11.4 million from RYVYL EU. This compares to $22.2 million in revenue during the same period in 2023, of which $5.6 million was generated by RYVYL EU. Processing Volume : In the fourth quarter of 2024, processing volume rose 38.7% to $1.3 billion, compared to $0.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. International operations accounted for $1.1 billion of the fourth quarter volume, a significant increase from the $591 million volume in the fourth quarter of 2023, fueled by strong growth across multiple verticals, particularly through our Independent Sales Organizations (“ISO”) and partnership network, as well as expanded offerings in global payments processing and banking-as-a-service. In North America, processing volume totaled $176 million, down from $356 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

: In the fourth quarter of 2024, processing volume rose 38.7% to $1.3 billion, compared to $0.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. International operations accounted for $1.1 billion of the fourth quarter volume, a significant increase from the $591 million volume in the fourth quarter of 2023, fueled by strong growth across multiple verticals, particularly through our Independent Sales Organizations (“ISO”) and partnership network, as well as expanded offerings in global payments processing and banking-as-a-service. In North America, processing volume totaled $176 million, down from $356 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Cost of Revenue : Cost of revenue was $8.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, down from $14.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. This decrease was primarily due to reduced processing activity in North America, partially offset by higher processing volumes in the International segment.

: Cost of revenue was $8.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, down from $14.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. This decrease was primarily due to reduced processing activity in North America, partially offset by higher processing volumes in the International segment. Gross Margin : Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 38.2%, up from 35.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting higher margin product mix.

: Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 38.2%, up from 35.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting higher margin product mix. Operating Expenses : Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $11.4 million, compared to $10.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily driven by a $3.0 million impairment charge in the fourth quarter of 2024 against intangible assets held in North America, partially offset by lower other operating expenses compared to the fourth quarter 2023.

: Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $11.4 million, compared to $10.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily driven by a $3.0 million impairment charge in the fourth quarter of 2024 against intangible assets held in North America, partially offset by lower other operating expenses compared to the fourth quarter 2023. Other Expense, net : Other expense, net, decreased 97% to $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, down from $27.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The net decrease was primarily driven by the multiple restructurings of the Company’s convertible note during the fourth of 2023, with no comparable activity during the fourth quarter of 2024.

: Other expense, net, decreased 97% to $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, down from $27.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The net decrease was primarily driven by the multiple restructurings of the Company’s convertible note during the fourth of 2023, with no comparable activity during the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was negative $1.7 million, compared to a positive $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Financial Summary Full Year Ended December 31, 2024

Revenue: 2024 revenue was $56.0 million, driven largely by $37.8 million from RYVYL EU. This compares to $65.9 million during the same period in 2023, of which $16.9 million was generated by RYVYL EU.

2024 revenue was $56.0 million, driven largely by $37.8 million from RYVYL EU. This compares to $65.9 million during the same period in 2023, of which $16.9 million was generated by RYVYL EU. Cost of Revenue: Cost of revenue was $33.6 million, down $6.6 million, from $40.2 million during 2023, primarily due to reduced processing activity in North America, partially offset by higher processing volumes in the International segment.

Cost of revenue was $33.6 million, down $6.6 million, from $40.2 million during 2023, primarily due to reduced processing activity in North America, partially offset by higher processing volumes in the International segment. Gross Margin : Gross margin was 40.0%, up from 39.0% in 2023.

: Gross margin was 40.0%, up from 39.0% in 2023. Operating Expenses: 2024 operating expenses were $43.3 million compared to $38.0 million in 2023, due primarily to impairment charges recorded during 2024 of $6.7 million and $3.0 million for goodwill and intangible assets held in North America, respectively, with no comparable charges in 2023, partially offset by lower research and development expenses and professional fees.

2024 operating expenses were $43.3 million compared to $38.0 million in 2023, due primarily to impairment charges recorded during 2024 of $6.7 million and $3.0 million for goodwill and intangible assets held in North America, respectively, with no comparable charges in 2023, partially offset by lower research and development expenses and professional fees. Other Expense, net : Other expense, net, decreased to $4.8 million in 2024, down from $40.5 million in 2023. This decrease was mainly driven by a $28.8 million net decrease in other expenses associated with the Company’s multiple restructurings of its convertible note during 2023 with no comparable restructurings during 2024.

: Other expense, net, decreased to $4.8 million in 2024, down from $40.5 million in 2023. This decrease was mainly driven by a $28.8 million net decrease in other expenses associated with the Company’s multiple restructurings of its convertible note during 2023 with no comparable restructurings during 2024. Adjusted EBITDA : Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was a loss of $5.7 million, compared to a loss of $3.9 million in 2023.

: Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was a loss of $5.7 million, compared to a loss of $3.9 million in 2023. Cash Balances: Cash and restricted cash as of December 31, 2024, was $92.0 million, with $89.4 million being restricted cash.



The foregoing guidance is based on the Company's continuation of the business, as currently conducted. On January 24, 2025, the Company entered into an agreement with a financing source that was structured as a pre-funded asset sale with a 90-day closing period, which ends on April 23, 2025 and may be extended an additional 30 days to May 23, 2025, if the Company pays $500,000 for such extension. Shares in the Company's RYVYL EU subsidiary were placed in escrow during the closing period. Although there are no guarantees, the Company intends to terminate the asset sale within the closing period by paying $16.5 million in consideration of such termination. The Company's financial guidance for 2025 is based on fully retaining its RYVYL EU subsidiary.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

RYVYL INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 2,599 $ 12,180 Restricted cash 89,432 61,138 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $206 and $23, respectively 1,076 859 Cash due from gateways, net of allowance of $89 and $2,636, respectively 88 12,834 Prepaid and other current assets 2,189 2,854 Total current assets 95,384 89,865 Non-current Assets: Property and equipment, net 165 306 Goodwill 18,856 26,753 Intangible assets, net 1,802 5,059 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 3,425 4,279 Other assets 2,644 2,403 Total non-current assets 26,892 38,800 Total assets $ 122,276 $ 128,665 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY/(DEFICIT) Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,515 $ 1,819 Accrued liabilities 8,146 5,755 Payment processing liabilities, net 90,802 76,772 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 839 692 Other current liabilities 240 504 Total current liabilities 103,542 85,542 Long term debt, net of debt discount of $3,906 and $24,349, respectively 17,363 15,912 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 2,863 3,720 Total liabilities 123,768 105,174 Stockholders’ Equity/(Deficit): Preferred stock, Series B, par value $0.01, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 53,499 and 55,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 1 1 Common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 8,032,318 and 5,996,948 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 8 6 Additional paid-in capital 179,157 175,664 Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,251 ) 401 Accumulated deficit (179,407 ) (152,581 ) Total stockholders’ (deficit)/equity (1,492 ) 23,491 Total liabilities and stockholder’s (deficit)/equity $ 122,276 $ 128,665





RYVYL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands, except share and par value data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 14,127 $ 22,249 $ 55,998 $ 65,869 Cost of revenue 8,730 14,455 33,572 40,157 Gross profit 5,397 7,794 22,426 25,712 Operating expenses: Advertising and marketing 20 (73 ) 95 80 Research and development 821 1,323 3,848 5,757 General and administrative 1,826 1,968 6,933 8,678 Payroll and payroll taxes 4,167 3,785 13,836 12,017 Professional fees 1,016 1,425 4,372 7,076 Stock compensation expense 83 1,544 624 1,853 Depreciation and amortization 438 654 2,264 2,553 Impairment of goodwill - - 6,675 - Impairment of intangible assets 3,028 - 3,028 - Restructuring charges - - 1,636 - Total operating expenses 11,399 10,626 43,311 38,014 Loss from operations (6,002 ) (2,832 ) (20,885 ) (12,302 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (400 ) (30 ) (862 ) (3,340 ) Accretion of debt discount (280 ) (3,508 ) (2,258 ) (13,134 ) Changes in fair value of derivative liability - (35 ) 14 6,544 Derecognition expense on conversion of convertible debt (531 ) (23,516 ) (600 ) (25,035 ) Legal settlement expense (467 ) - (2,064 ) (4,142 ) Gain on sale of property and equipment - 1,069 - 1,069 Other income (expense) 754 (999 ) 970 (2,472 ) Total other expense, net (924 ) (27,020 ) (4,800 ) (40,510 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (6,926 ) (29,852 ) (25,685 ) (52,812 ) Income tax provision (75 ) 151 1,140 289 Net loss $ (6,851 ) $ (30,003 ) $ (26,825 ) $ (53,101 ) Comprehensive income statement: Net loss (6,851 ) (30,003 ) (26,825 ) (53,101 ) Foreign currency translation (loss) gain (2,371 ) 433 (1,652 ) 44 Total comprehensive loss $ (9,222 ) $ (29,570 ) $ (28,477 ) $ (53,057 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.91 ) $ (5.43 ) $ (4.01 ) $ (10.11 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 7,543,480 5,525,608 6,694,165 5,251,852





RYVYL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (26,825 ) $ (53,101 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 2,264 2,553 Noncash lease expense 143 350 Stock compensation expense 624 1,853 Restricted common stock issued for compensation 182 - Accretion of debt discount 2,258 13,134 Derecognition expense on conversion of convertible debt 600 25,035 Changes in fair value of derivative liability (14 ) (6,544 ) Gain on sale of property and equipment - (1,069 ) Impairment of goodwill 6,675 - Impairment of intangible assets 3,028 - Restructuring charges 1,636 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (155 ) 297 Prepaid and other current assets 664 6,568 Cash due from gateways, net 12,684 (5,407 ) Other assets (160 ) (1,183 ) Accounts payable 1,695 189 Accrued and other current liabilities 1,497 2,080 Accrued interest 366 546 Payment processing liabilities, net 14,029 47,860 Net cash provided by operating activities 21,191 33,161 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (47 ) (108 ) Logicquest Technology acquisition - (225 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 2,620 Capitalized software development costs (1,647 ) - Purchase of intangibles (114 ) - Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,808 ) 2,287 Cash flows from financing activities: Treasury stock purchases - 7 Repayments of convertible debt - (3,000 ) Repayments on long-term debt (12 ) (15 ) Tax withholdings related to net settlement of equity awards (229 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (241 ) (3,008 ) Effect of exchange rates in cash and restricted cash (430 ) 44 Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash 18,712 32,484 Cash and restricted cash – beginning of period 73,318 40,834 Cash and restricted cash – end of period $ 92,030 $ 73,318 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 300 $ 2,709 Income taxes $ 848 $ 199 Non-cash financing and investing activities: Convertible debt conversion to preferred stock $ 900 $ 64,600 Convertible debt conversion to common stock $ - $ 1,650 Interest accrual from convertible debt converted to preferred stock $ - $ 1,703 Interest accrual from convertible debt converted to common stock $ - $ 4

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is a non-GAAP measure that represents our net loss before interest expense, amortization of debt discount, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, changes in the fair value of derivative liabilities, losses on the extinguishment and derecognition expenses on the conversion of convertible debt, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expense, non-recurring provisions for credit losses on legacy matters, accounting fees related to the restatement of prior period financial statements, non-recurring costs related to the spin-off of a subsidiary, and legal costs and settlement fees incurred in connection with non-ordinary course litigation and other disputes.

We exclude these items in calculating Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that the exclusion of these items will provide for more meaningful information about our financial performance, and do not consider the excluded items to be part of our ongoing results of operations. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (a) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements; (b) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (c) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the potentially dilutive impact of equity-based compensation; (d) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; and (e) other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside our other GAAP-based financial performance measures, net income (loss) and our other GAAP financial results. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA from net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of Net Loss attributable to RYVYL, Inc., to Adjusted EBITDA for the

Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (6,851 ) $ (30,003 ) $ (26,825 ) $ (53,101 ) Interest expense 400 30 862 3,340 Accretion of debt discount 280 3,508 2,259 13,134 Income tax provision (75 ) 151 1,140 289 Depreciation and amortization 438 654 2,264 2,553 EBITDA (5,807 ) (25,660 ) (20,301 ) (33,785 ) Other non-cash adjustments: Changes in fair value of derivative liability - 35 (14 ) (6,544 ) Derecognition expense on conversion of convertible debt 531 23,516 600 25,035 Stock compensation expense 83 1,544 624 1,853 Impairment of goodwill - - 6,675 - Impairment of intangible assets 3,028 - 3,028 - Restructuring charges - - 1,636 - Special items: Non-recurring legal settlements and ongoing matters and related legal fees 467 - 2,064 5,308 Carryover effects of financial statement restatements in prior periods - 691 - 1,913 Non-recurring provision for credit losses on legacy matters - - - 1,994 Accounting fees related to the restatement of prior period financial statements - - - 237 Non-recurring impairment of right of use asset - - - 100 Non-recurring costs of spin-off - - - 29 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,699 ) $ 126 $ (5,688 ) $ (3,860 ) Loss from operations $ (6,002 ) $ (2,832 ) $ (20,885 ) $ (12,302 )

