Matador Technologies Announces New CTO and Lead Designer for Upcoming Digital Gold Product on Bitcoin

TORONTO, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. (“Matador” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MATA, OTCQB: MTDTF) announces the addition of two members to its team as the Company advances toward the launch of its digital gold product on the Bitcoin network in early 2025. Antoine De Vuyst has joined Matador as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and the pseudonymous artist and developer known as dxxmsdxy (pronounced “doomsday”) has joined as Lead Designer.

Antoine De Vuyst – Chief Technology Officer

Antoine De Vuyst is a Bitcoin entrepreneur, developer, and community organizer with long-standing involvement in the crypto ecosystem. He is the founder of Bitcoin Bay, a Toronto-based crypto community launched in 2014, and has been active in the Ordinals space. Antoine is a holder and inscriber of Ordinals across Bitcoin and Litecoin, and he created the Bitbars collection on Bitcoin and Litebars on Litecoin. At Matador, Antoine will oversee product and development efforts, including work on the Company’s digital gold platform.

dxxmsdxy – Lead Designer

dxxmsdxy is a pseudonymous artist and developer known for work in onchain art on Bitcoin since 2014. They are the creator of an early 1/1 token and have contributed to the Ordinals ecosystem. Among their notable projects are BITBARS, one of the early art collections inscribed on Bitcoin, and SEEDS, a recursive project that enables holders to customize their inscriptions using onchain mechanics. With a background in product design and systems thinking, dxxmsdxy will lead the design and user experience of Matador’s digital gold platform.

“We’re excited to have Antoine and dxxmsdxy join the Matador team,” said Deven Soni, CEO of Matador Technologies. “Their combined experience with Bitcoin and Ordinals, along with their design and development expertise, will contribute significantly to the launch of our digital gold product.”

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. leverages blockchain technology to digitize real-world assets like gold. Focused on building innovative financial solutions, Matador is at the forefront of integrating blockchain technology to preserve and grow value. Matador’s digital gold platform aims to democratize the gold buying experience, combining the best of modern technology and time-proven assets, to create a platform that will allow users to buy, sell, and store gold 24/7 in a convenient and engaging way.

