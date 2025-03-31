Atavistik Bio Announces Appointment of William Sellers, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. William Sellers is a leading cancer researcher who currently serves as a Core Institute member and Director of the cancer program at the Broad Institute and a professor of medicine at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School

He brings deep expertise and experience in cancer biology and cancer therapeutics to Atavistik Bio as the company advances its pipeline of precision allosteric small molecule therapeutics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atavistik Bio, a biotechnology company discovering the next generation of precision allosteric therapeutics inspired by the body’s natural regulators, today announced that it has appointed renowned cancer scientist William Sellers, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Sellers joins Atavistik Bio as the company rapidly advances a pipeline of next generation allosteric small molecules for high-value clinically validated targets that have the potential to address significant unmet needs.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Bill Sellers to our SAB at this pivotal moment for the company as we advance our pipeline and transition to the clinic with ATV-1601, a selective inhibitor targeting AKT1 E17K driven cancers,” said Marion Dorsch, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer, Atavistik Bio. “As an accomplished industry and academic leader, Bill’s many contributions have led to a deeper understanding of cancer biology and cancer genomics that, in turn, has yielded transformative therapeutic advancements for patients. With his extensive experience in oncology, Bill will provide invaluable guidance as we work to develop innovative therapies and advance our pipeline of next-generation precision allosteric therapeutics for patients.”

“Precision small molecule medicines have transformed the cancer treatment landscape, resulting in better outcomes for many patients. Despite this notable progress, as we continually unfold the relentless intricacies of cancer biology, we have only scratched the surface of what’s possible,” said Dr. Sellers. “I am impressed with Atavistik Bio’s pipeline and novel approach to discover next-generation precision small molecule medicines that leverage the power of allostery, and I look forward to helping further the team’s pursuit of high-value targets aimed at addressing serious unmet needs.”

Dr. Sellers currently serves as a core institute member and director of the cancer program at the Broad Institute and a professor of medicine at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School. At the Broad Institute, Dr. Sellers directs a research group focused on translating genomic discoveries into new therapeutics.

Previously, Dr. Sellers directed cancer drug discovery and early cancer clinical development at the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research. Prior to joining Novartis, Dr. Sellers was an associate professor of medicine at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School and an associate member of the Broad Institute.

Dr. Sellers has spent his academic career at the intersection of cancer biology and cancer genomics, investigating the basic mechanisms of tumor development. He collaborated with his Dana-Farber and Broad colleague Matthew Meyerson to lead the Broad’s first major foray into cancer genome sequencing. Their work, as well as work by other groups including investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital, led to the identification of EGFR mutations in lung cancer – work that paved the way for EGFR-inhibiting drugs becoming standard-of-care for patients.

Among other achievements in his career, Dr. Sellers was the founder of Civetta Therapeutics, a co-founder of Delphia Therapeutics and currently serves on the Scientific Advisory Boards of Ideaya Bioscience and Epidarex Capital. Additionally, Dr. Sellers was a previous member of the National Cancer Advisory Board.

About Atavistik Bio

Atavistik Bio is a biotechnology company accelerating the discovery and development of transformative precision allosteric therapeutics to address serious unmet patient needs. Since its inception, Atavistik Bio has rapidly established an emerging pipeline of allosteric therapeutics with the potential to achieve superior efficacy and tolerability profiles by leveraging the power of allostery. ATV-1601, a selective allosteric inhibitor for solid tumors, is anticipated to enter the clinic in early 2025. Atavistik Bio is led by an experienced team of drug hunters with a proven track record of developing marketed small molecule therapies and supported by top-tier investors, including The Column Group, Nextech Invest, and Lux Capital. To learn more, visit us at atavistikbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

