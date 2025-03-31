Western Cape Government congratulates PRASA on implementation of successful trial operations on the Central Line

The Western Cape Government welcomes PRASA’s implementation of multiple successful trial operations on the Cape Town to Chris Hani (Khayelitsha) rail corridor. This milestone marks a significant step in the restoration of a reliable, safe, and efficient public transport system that plays a pivotal role in the economic growth and mobility of the residents of Western Cape.

The Cape Town to Chris Hani rail, also known as the Central line, was last fully functional in November 2019 before services were suspended due to vandalism and cable theft. The line was also affected by illegal electrical connections and encroachment onto the railway alignment. For some time, PRASA engaged and worked diligently alongside the community to restore the line and commence trial operations.

“PRASA is delivering on its commitments, overcoming immense challenges to restore a service that is the backbone of public transport and economic growth. They have re-ignited a lifeline for thousands who rely on this service daily, restoring dignity, mobility and opportunity,” said the Western Cape Minister of Mobility, Isaac Sileku.

Beyond improving mobility, the restoration of rail is also a key factor in the reduction of road congestion, which directly impacts economic growth. By shifting more commuters to rail, we can ease pressure on road infrastructure, shorten travel times, and improve overall economic productivity. It is important to note that the reduction of congestion could drive R5.6 Billion in economic growth.

The Western Cape Government further wishes to thank the residents that worked alongside PRASA for their immense contribution. By working with PRASA, communities have proven that when we come together for a common goal, we can rebuild what was lost and create something even stronger. “This railway line was rebuilt through the hands and hearts of our own community. Now, it must be protected by those same hands and honored by those same hearts” added Minister Sileku.

As work progresses on the Kapteinsklip line, we are eager to see more of the Mitchell’s Plain communities reconnected through safe, reliable, and affordable public transport. The continued recovery of our rail network is a critical step toward strengthening economic growth, reducing congestion, and improving the daily lives of thousands of commuters in the Western Cape.

