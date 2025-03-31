Media statement Deputy Director General Maesela Kekana delivers closing remarks at the end of the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) 1st virtual meeting

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment’s Deputy Director General (DDG) for Climate Change and Air Quality, Mr Maesela Kekana, has delivered closing remarks at the end of the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) 1st virtual meeting on Friday, 28 March 2025.

In his closing remarks, DDG Kekana reflected on the deliberations that took place during the 4-day meeting.

“On day 1 the discussions centred around the ECSWG Issue note as a whole. General comments and reflections were presented in the recap report of day 1. This was followed by focussed sessions on days 2 to 4 wherein each identified priority area was discussed in detail and where participants were provided with the opportunity to provide reflections on each area. These included the Biodiversity and Conservation priority area; Land Degradation, Desertification and Drought priority area; Chemicals and Waste Management priority area and the Oceans and Coast priority area,” DDG Kekana said.

He highlighted that today; the delegates discussed the Climate Change and Air Quality Management priority area as separate discussions. “Just looking at this brief synopsis of the discussions which we undertook during the last 4 days I am sure you would agree with me that the meeting has provided a significant input into the issue note, reflections on the priorities, as well as the expected deliverables”.

“South Africa has taken note of all your comments and proposals and will capture them in the report of the meeting in preparation for the next ECSWG meeting which is scheduled to take place in person in our beautiful and iconic Kruger National Park. It is therefore my honour to invite you to participate in this meeting which will take place from 14-18 July 2025,” Kekana said.

Proposals on the Summary and Way Forward:

1. The 1st ECSWG meeting convened virtually (25 – 28 March 2025) - Presentation of the ECSWG Issue Note, priorities and proposed deliverables and received inputs and views from G20 MS. Written comments on the priorities are due by 5 April 2025.

2. Engagements by chair of ECWSG will be undertaken with the chairs of other relevant working groups (WG’s) to enhance collaboration, synergies and avoid duplications as appropriate.

3. During interim period between 1st ECSWG and 2nd ECSWG meeting: Ongoing ECWSG and stakeholder engagements and events including, but not limited to – bilateral meetings with G20 member states; workshops; side-events; seminars; and conferences. List of these will be provided in due course.

4. Ongoing review, revision and finalisation of the Technical Papers will continue as guided by reflections in the meeting and written inputs. These will be shared well ahead of the 2nd ECSWG meeting.

5. For the 2nd ECSWG Meeting at the Kruger National Park on 14-18 July 2025 – Technical Papers to be presented and discussed.

6. 3rd ECSWG Meeting in Cape Town on 13 -15 October 2025 - Final versions of the technical papers and draft Outcome Document to be discussed.

7. Ministerial Meeting in Cape Town on 16 – 17 October 2025 – Outcome Document and the other deliverables to be adopted.



“I wish to take this opportunity to thank you for your engagement during the last 4 days and hope that we can continue in this spirit and on this trajectory. It has indeed been an honour to chair this meeting, and we have covered a lot of ground in our initial ECSWG meeting,” DDG Kekana added.

He also wished the Muslim colleagues Aid MUBARAK in the coming days.

The ECSWG virtual meeting was opened by DFFE Minister, Dr Dion George, on Tuesday, 25 March 2025. The G20 ECSWG meeting brought together leaders, policymakers, and experts from G20 Countries, invited Countries as well as partners to advance discussions on crucial environment and climate sustainability priorities that shape our collective future.



For media enquiries please contact: Peter Mbelengwa: +27 82 611 8197 / pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za

