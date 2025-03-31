Skypace Enhances Speed and Accuracy of Freight Bookings with Descartes Rate Management Solution

ATLANTA, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that international freight forwarder Skypace is using the Descartes Global Price Management™ (GPM) solution to populate its self-service quote-to-book platform with accurate shipping rates and provide a digital-first experience for its growing customer base.

“As the momentum for digitization accelerates, customer demand for on-demand rating and booking continues to grow,” said Vlad Nikalayeu, Chief Executive Officer at Skypace. “By integrating Descartes GPM into our pricing ecosystem, we’ve cut rate processing times by 85%, with updates completed in under 48 hours. This allows us to deliver quotes with 99% pricing accuracy, ensuring our customers receive the most reliable freight rates. The solution has also helped Skypace achieve a 5% increase in accuracy on surcharges across 16 million rates. All of these benefits contribute to higher levels of customer satisfaction and significant operating efficiencies.”

The Descartes GPM solution helps freight forwarders streamline rate management, quoting, and surcharge calculations while increasing operational efficiency. By leveraging Descartes’ advanced rate management capabilities, Skypace is optimizing pricing workflows and delivering a seamless quoting experience for shipper customers worldwide. The combined solution enables rapid processing of over 20,000 freight quotes per hour, significantly reducing the time it takes to generate and confirm rates. With a fully digital and automated approach, Skypace provides real-time rate visibility, transforming a process that traditionally took hours or days into a matter of seconds.

“We’re pleased our solution is helping to drive tangible operational benefits for Skypace and its customers,” said Scott Sangster, General Manager, Logistics Services Providers at Descartes. “Digitization continues to be a fundamental initiative for freight forwarders and our technology helps these organizations simplify the complex process of presenting accurate rates in real-time to more effectively manage the end-to-end transportation of freight.”

About Skypace

Skypace is a global freight forwarder and logistics service provider for U.S. shippers and freight forwarders. The company’s goal is to accelerate global trade logistics with an innovative product accessible to the broadest range of industries worldwide. Skypace aims to enhance the behavior of supply chain logistics participants within an adaptive framework, architected by supply chain, transportation, and technology experts. The company features digital platform with a fast operating cycle for ocean freight transportation from door-to-door. The platform enables planning, pricing, freight, and documentation management, and financing services for cargo shippers. From booking to delivery, Skypace ensures a seamless freight forwarding process every step of the way. Learn more at www.skypace.com.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

