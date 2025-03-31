CE to deliver 2025 Policy Address on 14 April

MACAU, March 31 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, will deliver the Policy Address for the Fiscal Year 2025 on 14 April at the Legislative Assembly. The session will start at 3pm.

It will be followed by a press conference at the Government Headquarters at 5.30pm, where Mr Sam will answer questions from the press.

On the following day, 15 April, at 3pm, Mr Sam will attend a plenary meeting of the Legislative Assembly, to explain the Government’s policy programme, and to take questions from Legislative Assembly members.

The public can watch and hear the Policy Address and subsequent press conference – and the following day’s question-and-answer session with Legislative Assembly members – via live broadcast on the television channels and radio service of public broadcaster TDM.

Members of the public also have the option of watching the proceedings online via: the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government Portal; the website of the Chief Executive’s Office; the website of the Legislative Assembly; the website of the Government Information Bureau; and the Policy Address webpage. They can also view proceedings via the official mobile phone apps of the Chief Executive’s Office and of the Government Information Bureau; the official channels on YouTube of the Chief Executive’s Office and of the Government Information Bureau; and via the Government Information Bureau’s Facebook page on Chinese-language news (www.facebook.com/macaogcs).

The Government Information Bureau has newly-launched its Facebook page for Portuguese-language news (www.facebook.com/macaogcspt), and a Facebook page for English-language news (www.facebook.com/macaogcsen). The two new pages will also issue information about the Policy Address.

The schedule for the Legislative Assembly meetings to debate policy guidelines are as follows: the administrative and judicial affairs sector on 17 April; the economy and finance sector on 23 April; the security sector on 25 April; the social and cultural affairs sector on 28 April; and the transport and public works sector on 30 April.