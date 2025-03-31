Nearly 100 Participants Attend the First “Portuguese-Speaking Countries Business Opportunities Promotion Seminar - Equatorial Guinea” Held by IPIM

MACAU, March 31 - In order to further enhance Macao’s role as the China-PSC platform and assist enterprises in capturing business opportunities in Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs), the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has rolled out the “Portuguese-Speaking Countries Business Opportunities Series” for this year, inviting representatives from PSCs to the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao) to introduce the business environment, investment opportunities, advantageous industries and signature products of the nine PSCs to enterprises already engaged in or interested in exploring the PSCs market.

The first “Portuguese-Speaking Countries Business Opportunities Promotion Seminar - Equatorial Guinea” was held on 28 March at the Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries. The event attracted nearly 100 businesspeople involved in technology, finance, cultural and creative industries, retail, construction, professional service on China-PSC platform, as well as representatives from commerce and trade associations in mainland China, Macao, and Portuguese-speaking countries. This event was hosted by IPIM and supported by the “China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Federation of Entrepreneurs”.

Equatorial Guinea’s Abundant Natural Resources Are Lucrative Business Opportunities for Enterprises Worldwide

During the promotion seminar, Ms. Cristina Abeso, the representative of Equatorial Guinea to the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum, urged enterprises from around the globe to take advantage of the opportunity to jointly exploit the country’s abundant natural resources, including oil, natural gas, gold, diamonds, bauxite, and more. Moreover, two representatives of Chinese-funded enterprises were invited to share their experience of running businesses in Equatorial Guinea, inspiring and motivating enterprises from mainland China and Macao to capitalise on the investment prospects available. During the on-site question-and-answer session, the keynote speakers actively engaged with the participants on various topics, fostering discussions to uncover new possibilities of collaborative development in the future.

Visiting the China-PSC Pavilion After the Seminar to Explore the Business Opportunities

Following the promotion seminar, the participants visited the “Pavilion of China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform (Pavilion)” and Portuguese-speaking countries products store “ENCONTRO” to join its sales and products experience activities. According to an enterprise representative, the promotion event and the site visit provided them with valuable insights into Equatorial Guinea’s development potential across various facets, spanning from the macro environment to specific industry sectors. This unique advantage showcases how Macao, as the China-PSCs Platform, can offer significant benefits to enterprises seeking to explore business opportunities in these regions. Several corporate representatives expressed their optimism regarding the development prospects of Portuguese-speaking countries. They had been trying to comprehend the overall situation of each Portuguese-speaking nation across various levels, this event just happened to offer them the pertinent information and open doors for them to identify potential partners in these countries.

This Promotion Seminar Is a Warm-up for the “Entrepreneurs Meeting” to Be Held in Equatorial Guinea in July

This promotion seminar marks the inaugural activity in “Portuguese-Speaking Countries Business Opportunities Series”to be organised by IPIM in 2025. It also acts as a warm-up for the “Entrepreneurs Meeting for Commercial and Economic Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries” scheduled for July of this year in Equatorial Guinea. In 2024, the total value of imports and exports between China and Portuguese-speaking countries was US$225.179 billion. The scale of co-operation between the two sides continued to expand and the scope of co-operation became more diversified. IPIM will continue to make good use of Macao’s pivotal role as a China-PSCs platform to facilitate the expansion of Chinese enterprises into the market of Portuguese-speaking countries and to further enhance bilateral co-operation.