Canadian student fuses tradition and innovation to enhance learning at XJTLU

For Canadian student Hillary Rowe, the future of education has already arrived at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU).

Since starting her MSc in Digital Education at XJTLU’s Academy of Future Education (AoFE), Rowe has fully embraced the University’s “forward-thinking” education philosophy, helping her seamlessly integrate traditional learning methods with artificial intelligence (AI) and other innovative resources.

Hillary Rowe enjoys a sunny day at Suzhou’s Yiyuan Garden

In addition to incorporating advanced technologies into her own studies, she has also gained wider insights through research on the use of AI at XJTLU.

“The University doesn’t just focus on what education means – it’s how it’s realised,” says Rowe. “Educators here consider how technology and resources can promote learning not just for the students themselves but also for the future of society. This forward-thinking approach is something that really attracted me to XJTLU.”

Before coming to China, Rowe spent five years working in student affairs at a university in Canada, planning orientation activities and facilitating a student leadership programme. She also previously worked at non-profit environmental organisations, teaching communities about local ecosystems and restoring the habitats of endangered species, such as the Oregon spotted frog, which is endemic to the Fraser Valley region of her native British Columbia.

These experiences helped her realise that education is about more than simply passing on knowledge and inspired her to explore new frontiers in education. She eventually set her sights on China.

“I’ve always wanted to study abroad and experience different cultures,” she says. “When I first heard about Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, I was immediately drawn to its educational philosophy.”

Upon starting her studies at the Academy, Rowe says she immediately noticed XJTLU’s open attitude to AI and how it encouraged students to embrace advanced technologies. This was a stark contrast to her experience at other institutions, where the focus was more on concerns over generative AI services preventing students from learning or even allowing them to cheat in assessments.

Hillary Rowe uses the VR equipment in the Learning Mall space

“XJTLU recognises that emerging technologies are becoming a part of our society and we need to figure out how to work with them – how to leverage the benefits while being cautious of the downsides,” says Rowe.

“Our teachers encourage us to use AI for things like understanding concepts in an academic paper or to brainstorm solutions to a challenge,” she adds. “But they make sure to provide clear guidelines on the limits of how we can use these AI tools to ensure we are still doing our own learning and maintaining academic integrity while completing our assignments.”

Rowe presents on how she uses AI tools to support her learning

Rowe sees AI as a tool that can act like a “teacher, a friend, or an expert in the field,” helping her access more information and varying perspectives to enhance the depth, quality, and efficiency of her learning.

“For one of my classes, I surveyed Academy of Future Education staff to determine how they feel about integrating AI into their teaching practice. Through this project, I was able to provide valuable feedback to the University, and I’ve even been invited to speak at an upcoming global AI conference in May,” she says.

Rowe also plans to collaborate with nearby Dulwich College Suzhou to help high school students integrate AI into their final-year academic projects. “It’s exciting to think about how we can support each other and contribute to academic discourse together,” she adds.

Forging a new path

The excitement of starting a new chapter at XJTLU also came with challenges. Rowe admits that she felt “a bit overwhelmed” when she first stepped onto the campus, as so many things were different from her previous life.

“Even small things felt like big challenges, like navigating without Google or trying to find familiar foods in the grocery store,” she says. “But the University was very supportive. They guided me through everything from the visa process to medical check-ups, and paired me with a ‘buddy’ who answered all my questions and helped me find my way around.

Hillary Rowe (left) makes a traditional paint-dipped fan at a TEDxXJTLU event

“It was a whirlwind learning experience, but I felt really welcomed by the openness and inclusiveness here.”

In addition to her rigorous academic studies, Rowe is part of several groups at XJTLU including the tea club and the student chamber choir, and performed alongside the orchestra at the 2025 New Year’s Concert.

“It was a great opportunity to learn some classical Chinese songs and improve my Chinese language pronunciation,” she says.

Hillary Rowe at XJTLU’s 2025 New Year’s Concert

Rowe is also a member of the Student-Staff Liaison Committee at the University. “The committee allows us to talk to other students about their experiences – what’s working well and what challenges they are facing,” Rowe explains. “I feel grateful to be part of a university that values both the learning process and the environment in which we learn.”

Reflecting on her experience at XJTLU, she feels excited about what lies ahead.

“I want to make the most of my time here,” Rowe says. “The University has given me the tools and support to grow both personally and professionally, and I can’t wait to see where this journey takes me next.”

Hillary Rowe practices her calligraphy skills

By Xiaoyan Jin

Edited by Xinmin Han and staff editor

Photos courtesy of Hillary Rowe