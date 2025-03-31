Lulus Unveils Spring 2025 Wedding Trend Report

Lulus’ First-Ever Trend Report Reveals the Key Wedding Styles, Shopping Behaviors, and Cultural Shifts Defining This Season’s Wedding Wardrobes

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (“Lulus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LVLU), the attainable luxury brand for women, is unveiling its first-ever Lulus Spring 2025 Wedding Trend Report, based on internal sales data, on-site search behavior on Lulus.com, and customer surveys from 2024 to uncover the key shifts in wedding attire. Additional insights were gathered from Lulus’ customer reviews to reveal what’s resonating with today’s wedding shoppers—and why. Released during the final phase of Lulus’ “We are Lulus” brand campaign, this trend report offers a data-driven look at the styles and shopping behaviors defining the season. It sets the stage for Lulus’ Summer Weddings reveal and the brand’s upcoming limited-edition capsule collection with Elliatt , launching in April, which further expands the brand’s footprint in the wedding and event wear space.

“Weddings are no longer about just one dress—they’re about an entire fashion experience,” said Laura Deady Holt, Chief Merchandising Officer, Lulus. “Brides are planning full wedding wardrobes, from the engagement party to the honeymoon, and guests are treating weddings as their own personal runway. We’re seeing more personality, more confidence, and more individuality than ever before.”

As weddings continue to evolve, the days of cookie-cutter wedding fashion are over. In 2025, wedding wardrobes are bigger, bolder, and more expressive than ever. Lulus is seeing a dramatic shift toward versatile, ultra-feminine, and event-specific wedding attire. More brides are choosing elegant slip dresses, bridesmaids are mixing and matching like never before, and guests are making serious statements with daring silhouettes and unexpected colors.

At the same time, affordable luxury is a top priority, with wedding shoppers seeking high-end style at accessible prices. Lulus is seeing strong demand for stylish, high-quality wedding attire at accessible price points, with shoppers gravitating toward options that deliver both fashion and value. Lulus’ Spring 2025 Wedding Trend Report reveals what’s in, what’s out, and what shoppers need to know about this year’s biggest wedding fashion moments.

Methodology

Backed by Lulus’ data from January 2024 to January 2025, this report offers a look at consumer demand and sales trends.

Lulus’ Biggest Trends Defining 2025 Weddings

The Simply Striking Bride – Confident and modern, brides are favoring sleek minimalist designs with bold impact. Slip dresses (+107%) and draped cowl necklines (+250%) embody effortless elegance, while tulle’s resurgence adds a soft, ethereal touch.

– Confident and modern, brides are favoring sleek minimalist designs with bold impact. Slip dresses (+107%) and draped cowl necklines (+250%) embody effortless elegance, while tulle’s resurgence adds a soft, ethereal touch. Ultra-Feminine Bridesmaids – Brides are embracing mix-and-match styles, driving a 110% surge in tiered gowns and a 143% increase in plissé fabrics. Pastel shades like sage green (+89%) and purple (+53%) are major players.

– Brides are embracing mix-and-match styles, driving a 110% surge in tiered gowns and a 143% increase in plissé fabrics. Pastel shades like sage green (+89%) and purple (+53%) are major players. Statement-Making Wedding Guests – Guests are dressing to impress, with dramatic black maxis, bold floral prints, and strapless silhouettes dominating. Lulus’ “ Love In Your Eyes Black Knotted Mermaid Maxi Dress ” alone experienced an extraordinary spike in popularity, with review commentary such as, “Being able to enter my stats, and trusting the sizing has worked in my favor. I looked fabulous! The quality of fabric, the workmanship, the dress was stunning, the price unbelievable!!!!”*



Inside the Trend Report: The Fashion Every Wedding Attendee Will Be Wearing This Year

Bridal Trends: Sheer and Effortless

Brides are showing skin and breaking tradition with lighter fabrics, fluid silhouettes, and subtly revealing details that exude confidence and ease. The rise of sheer, airy materials speaks to a shift toward lightweight, romantic designs, while sleek silhouettes offer a fresh, modern take on bridal elegance.

Lace remains a classic choice while tulle (+138%) and mesh (+52%) are seeing a significant rise as brides embrace lighter, ethereal fabrics.

while tulle (+138%) and mesh (+52%) are seeing a significant rise as brides embrace lighter, ethereal fabrics. Slip dresses (+107%) are leading the way, and cowl (+251%), square (+81%), and sweetheart (+37%) necklines are proving that understated elegance is in.

(+107%) are leading the way, and cowl (+251%), square (+81%), and sweetheart (+37%) necklines are proving that understated elegance is in. Searches for "wedding dress" on Lulus.com have jumped 258%, showcasing that brides are turning to Lulus for their dream gown.



Bridesmaid Trends: Romantic, Mismatched & Playful

Bridesmaids are ditching uniformity in favor of mix-and-match styles, trading uniform looks for unique fabrics, ultra-feminine silhouettes and soft feminine hues. This shift allows for more individuality while maintaining a cohesive aesthetic.

Tiered dresses are up 110% —because movement and texture matter.

—because movement and texture matter. Pastel hues dominate, with sage green (+89%) and purple (+53%) leading the charge for modern bridal parties.

(+89%) (+53%) leading the charge for modern bridal parties. Bridesmaids are baring more skin, with strapless (+96%) and sweetheart necklines (+100%) on the rise.

with strapless (+96%) and sweetheart necklines (+100%) on the rise. Searches for “bridesmaid dress” on Lulus.com have surged 250%, and sales in Lulus’ Bridesmaid Dresses Under $100 category are up 45%, highlighting that affordability is still a top priority.

Wedding Guest Trends: High Fashion Meets High Drama

Guests are treating weddings as red carpet moments—and the numbers prove it.

Black maxis with very bare open backs are stealing the show. Lulus’ “ Exquisite Refinement Black Backless Maxi Dress ” quickly became a standout favorite, with demand soaring shortly after launch. Customer Lauren C. says, “Don't hesitate! I loved this dress in so many ways. I was amazed by the quality and feel…Felt like royalty all night!”*

Lulus’ “ ” quickly became a standout favorite, with demand soaring shortly after launch. Customer Lauren C. says, “Don't hesitate! I loved this dress in so many ways. I was amazed by the quality and feel…Felt like royalty all night!”* Florals are flourishing. Lulus’ “ Beautiful Soul Burgundy Floral Twist-Front Maxi Dress ” has seen an unprecedented surge in demand, with customer Emily W. calling it, “The Best Wedding Guest Dress!”*

Lulus’ “ ” has seen an unprecedented surge in demand, with customer Emily W. calling it, “The Best Wedding Guest Dress!”* Mock neck silhouettes are making a comeback (+74%), adding a touch of sophistication to guest looks.

(+74%), adding a touch of sophistication to guest looks. TikTok and Instagram have made wedding guest fashion a moment, with millions of views under trending hashtags like #WeddingGuestLook.

Weddings Are Now Multi-Event Fashion Experiences

Brides aren’t just shopping for their ceremony dress—they’re curating entire wardrobes for every event leading up to the big day and even through the honeymoon.

Engagement Parties – Column silhouettes (+43%) and square necklines (+28%) dominate.

– Column silhouettes (+43%) and square necklines (+28%) dominate. Bridal Showers – Lace is down 70%, while satin and A-line gowns take center stage.

– Lace is down 70%, while satin and A-line gowns take center stage. Bachelorette Parties – Searches for “white mini dress” jumped 37%, proving short, flirty styles are a must-have.

– Searches for “white mini dress” jumped 37%, proving short, flirty styles are a must-have. Rehearsal Dinners & Receptions – Strapless styles and square necklines are gaining traction.

– Strapless styles and square necklines are gaining traction. Honeymoons - Sweater knit dresses, column, and tiered styles are trending upward.



What’s Driving These Trends? Social Media, Culture & Affordability

The Attainable Luxury Mindset – Brides and bridesmaids are looking for high-end style that delivers both quality and value. More shoppers are choosing fashion-forward wedding attire at accessible price points, recognizing Lulus as a go-to destination for thoughtfully designed pieces that balance affordability with luxury.

– Brides and bridesmaids are looking for high-end style that delivers both quality and value. More shoppers are choosing fashion-forward wedding attire at accessible price points, recognizing Lulus as a go-to destination for thoughtfully designed pieces that balance affordability with luxury. Celebrity Influence – Hailey Bieber’s corset-style tulle and lace dress aesthetic is shaping bridal trends, while Alex Cooper’s structured silhouettes and statement accessories are influencing modern brides.

– Hailey Bieber’s corset-style tulle and lace dress aesthetic is shaping bridal trends, while Alex Cooper’s structured silhouettes and statement accessories are influencing modern brides. TikTok’s Wedding Takeover – From mismatched bridesmaids to viral wedding guest dress hauls, social media is reshaping how people shop for wedding attire.



What’s Next: The Future of Wedding Fashion

Customizable Bridal Looks – Detachable sleeves, mix-and-match separates, and convertible dresses are gaining traction.

– Detachable sleeves, mix-and-match separates, and convertible dresses are gaining traction. Statement Accessories – Gloves, capes, scarves, and bold veils are making a comeback.

– Gloves, capes, scarves, and bold veils are making a comeback. Destination Wedding Styles – Lightweight, travel-friendly gowns are becoming a must-have for jet-set brides.

– Lightweight, travel-friendly gowns are becoming a must-have for jet-set brides. Exclusive Capsule Collection with Elliatt – In April, Lulus will launch an exclusive, limited-edition wedding and event wear collection in collaboration with Australian brand Elliatt. This partnership blends Lulus’ accessible luxury with Elliatt’s signature modern sophistication, offering elevated, fashion-forward pieces perfect for weddings and special occasions.

Lulus’ Top Three Bridal Look Predictions in 2025

Brides in 2025 are embracing structured silhouettes, corsetry, and sheer details for a modern, elegant, and sultry bridal look.

Basque Elongated Waists – The drop-waist trend is making a comeback, accentuating the waistline with a flattering “V” or subtle “U” shape. Key fabrics include lace, woven satin, and taffeta. Trending looks include: Bria White Basque Waist Maxi Dress , a style customer Danielle W. described as “Stunning, looks high end! I love this dress and may not even go to a bridal shop to try any on. For loving it as much as I do and at THIS price point, I'm afraid I can't beat it,” and the Beloved Promise White Lace Mermaid Maxi Dress , which customer Karen P. described as, “A Gorgeous Dress That Made Me Feel Amazing! I absolutely loved my wedding dress! It fit perfectly and made me feel stunning on my special day.”*

– The drop-waist trend is making a comeback, accentuating the waistline with a flattering “V” or subtle “U” shape. Key fabrics include lace, woven satin, and taffeta. Corset and Bustier Bodices – Boning details create a snatched, structured look with a romantic edge. Looks are often paired with Basque waists for extra definition. Key fabrics include lace, satin, tulle and applique. Trending looks include: Valeria White Lace Strapless Bustier Maxi Dress , and Ethereal Elegance Embroidered Lace-Up Maxi Dress , which customer Stephanie C. described as “absolutely beautiful and worth every penny and more.”*

– Boning details create a snatched, structured look with a romantic edge. Looks are often paired with Basque waists for extra definition. Key fabrics include lace, satin, tulle and applique. Sheerness – Sheer straps, bodices, and skirts add a delicate yet sultry touch, with lace, tulle and mesh leading the trend. Trending Looks include: Glorious Luxury Sheer Tulle Embroidered Maxi Dress , a style of which customer Gabriela G. said “I absolutely loved this dress and felt like a princess in it. The details were stunning and the dress felt like good quality,” and Beautifully Beloved Mesh Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress , described by customer Jessica W. as “such great quality for the price. It looked classy and hugged all the right places…I will 100% order from here again should I need any type of formal dress in the future.”*

– Sheer straps, bodices, and skirts add a delicate yet sultry touch, with lace, tulle and mesh leading the trend.

Fashion Starts at Lulus

From sultry bridal gowns to playful bridesmaid looks and statement-making guest dresses, 2025 is the year of bold, expressive wedding fashion—and Lulus is leading the charge. With real consumer data, social media momentum, and a pulse on what’s next, Lulus continues to be the go-to destination for stylish, quality wedding attire at an accessible price. As weddings evolve into multi-event fashion moments, one thing is clear: the wedding wardrobe revolution is here.

*Reviews from customers who loved their purchases from Lulus. For more information on Lulus, please visit: www.lulus.com .

About Lulus

Headquartered in California and serving millions of customers worldwide, Lulus is an attainable luxury fashion brand for women, offering modern, unapologetically feminine designs at accessible prices for every occasion. Our aim is to make every woman feel confident and celebrated, supporting her for all of life's occasions, big or small - from work desk to dream date, cozying up on the couch to the spotlight of her wedding day. Founded in 1996, Lulus delivers fresh styles to consumers daily, using direct consumer feedback and insights to refine product offerings and elevate the customer experience. Lulus’ world class personal stylists, bridal concierge, and customer care team share an unwavering commitment to elevating style and quality and bring exceptional customer service and personalized shopping to customers around the world. Follow @lulus on Instagram and @lulus on TikTok . Lulus is a registered trademark of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, LLC. All rights reserved.

