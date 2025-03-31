PKS Fuel Market is Projected to Reach USD 2,128 Million by 2035, Growing at a 6.9% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

PKS Fuel Market

Growing Demand for Sustainable Fuels Across Various Industries is Driving the Market, States Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global PKS fuel market is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 1,092 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2025 to 2035).PKS is a product from of the palm oil industry. It is mainly used as a fuel for biomass power plants, with characteristics of high calorific value, carbon neutrality, and easy storage. The use of palm kernel shells not only lowers the cost of waste treatment, but also provides new economic value by converting it into biomass fuel, promoting related industries.With the increasing global demand for renewable energy, PKS as a waste material reuse is in accordance with the concept of sustainable development. It reduces waste emissions in the production of palm oil, reduces environmental pollution, and is a new resource source for the energy sector.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10708 Key Takeaways from Market Study:The global PKS fuel market is projected to grow at 6.9% CAGR and reach USD 2,128 million by 2035The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 1,036 million between 2025 to 2035East Asia is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 27.9% in 2035Predominating market players include BIO ENECO™ Biomass Fuel Co.Ltd., CM Biomass, DSNG (PT Dharma Satya Nusantara Tbk), Erex, HANWA, Hyogo Pulp Co.Ltd., Iwatani Corporation, New Energy Development Co.Ltd., NISSIN BIO ENERGY, OVOL New Energy Sdn. Bhd., Palmline Bioenergy, and Provident Biofuels among othersPower plant under industry are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% creating an absolute $ opportunity of USD 585.9 million between 2025 and 2035North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 574.7 million collectively.“Environmental awareness, adoption across various industries, and technological advancement in recycling process will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the PKS Fuel Market:BIO ENECO™ Biomass Fuel Co.Ltd.; CM Biomass; DSNG (PT Dharma Satya Nusantara Tbk); Erex; HANWA; Hyogo Pulp Co.Ltd.; Iwatani Corporation; New Energy Development Co.Ltd.; NISSIN BIO ENERGY; OVOL New Energy Sdn. Bhd.; Palmline Bioenergy; Provident Biofuels.Market Development:Global PKS fuel market key players are focusing on expansion activities, technological advancement, product innovations, strategic partnerships and collaborations, and regulatory compliances to acquire significant share in the industry. Biomass power plants use PKS for electricity generation. Industries using PKS for process heat in manufacturing and other industrial applications. Utilization of PKS for residential heating purposes is also increasing and streamlining revenue flow for the market.PKS Fuel Market News:In November 2024, in its thrust towards alternative energy, BIO ENECO™ and JFE Shoji Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a supply of 150,000 tonnes per annum of Green Gold Label certified palm kernel shells for a period of 15 years starting April 2025. The agreement reflects the credibility of Bio Eneco as a biomass fuel supplier and enables Japan to advance its sustainable energy goals.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10708 More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global PKS fuel market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Form (Raw PKS, Pellets), Application (Power Generation, Heat Generation), End-Use Industry (Power Plants, Industrial Sector, Residential Sector) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global bunker fuel market stands at US$ 121.20 billion in 2023, according to Fact.MR. Worldwide demand for bunker fuel is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 4.4% to reach a market value of US$ 186.5 billion by the end of 2033.The global fuel cell catalyst market was valued at USD 568.3 million in 2024 and has been forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 8.1% to end up at USD 1,338.6 million by 2035.

