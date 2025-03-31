BREMEN, Germany, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Solar Solutions Bremen 2025, LumenHaus reaffirmed its position as a pioneering innovator in smart home energy solutions and was honored with the prestigious Best Innovation Award. The company showcased innovations aimed at enhancing both energy efficiency and installation ease. By transforming complex energy systems into intuitive, user-friendly solutions, LumenHaus not only supports homeowners in their transition to sustainable living but also empowers installers with a seamless, high-value product ecosystem.





LumenHaus Wins Best Innovation Award at Solar Solutions Bremen 2025

LumenHaus’s dedication to innovation has garnered widespread recognition. The iF Design Award 2025 celebrated the SunSaver All-in-One Energy Storage System for its elegant design and advanced functionality, while the EUPD Research Top Innovation Awards 2025 acknowledged the company’s achievements in Smart Energy Storage and AI-driven energy management. These accolades underscore LumenHaus’s commitment to developing cutting-edge, efficient, and easy-to-deploy energy solutions that deliver value to both installers and end-users.



At the heart of LumenHaus’s offering is a comprehensive energy ecosystem, seamlessly integrating PV modules, energy storage batteries, wallboxes and heat pumps—all managed through a single intelligent app. This one-stop home energy solution ensures perfect interoperability between all energy devices, providing homeowners with an effortless way to manage and optimize energy consumption. For installers, it means greater efficiency, increased orders, and simplified logistics, allowing them to focus on delivering high-quality installations rather than coordinating multiple suppliers.



Among the standout innovations at the exhibition was SunSaver All-in-One ESS. Designed with scalability in mind, it offers a flexible capacity range from 10 to 30 kWh, integrating a hybrid inverter, battery modules, a control box, and an advanced Energy Management System (EMS). With Self-Powered Mode, users can achieve greater energy autonomy, while SmartEco Mode optimizes consumption patterns for maximum savings. Looking ahead, the system’s Virtual Power Plant (VPP) capabilities enable homeowners to actively participate in energy trading, turning surplus energy into an additional revenue stream.



Recognizing the essential role of professional installers in the clean energy transition, LumenHaus actively supports them through its exclusive Lumenator programs. These initiatives offer financial incentives, hands-on training, and dedicated regional support, equipping installers with the expertise and resources needed to expand their business, streamline operations, and boost profitability. With an ever-growing network of partners, LumenHaus is redefining how professional installers bring smart energy solutions to homeowners—embodying its guiding principle: Work Smart, Not Hard.

Photo available: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b86da09-3a82-4ca7-8890-edff875113a1

Email: partnerwerden@lumenhaus.com Website: www.lumenhaus.de

