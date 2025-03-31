SIU to investigate National Skills Fund, Public Works and Infrastructure, and expand inquiries into SABC, Eskom, PetroSA, Transnet, SAA, Human Settlements, Alexkor, and SACE

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed five proclamations—two new and three amendments—authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of the National Skills Fund and the National Department of Public Works and Infrastructure. The President has also amended existing proclamations to expand the scope of investigations into the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), Eskom, PetroSA, Transnet, South African Airways (SAA), the Department of Human Settlements, Alexkor, and the South African Council for Educators (SACE). These investigations aim to recover financial losses suffered by the State.

National Skills Fund

Proclamation 253 of 2025 authorises the SIU to investigate allegations of serious maladministration, improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of the Department of Higher Education and Training, and the possible mismanagement of funds allocated to the National Skills Fund (NSF). The investigation will focus on procurement and contracting for the implementation of skills development programmes, training projects, and the appointment of implementing agents for the following projects:

Yikhonolakho Woman and Youth Primary Co-operative Limited (NSF 16/1/3/21)

Dithipe Development Institute (Pty) Limited

Dzunde Farming Co-operative Limited – Rural Development

Dual System Apprenticeship Pilot Project – Port Elizabeth TVET College (NSF10/3/8/2/9)

Rubicon Communication CC

Centre for Education Policy Development (Fruitless & Wasteful Expenditure) — NSF 16/2/1/2 & NSF 10/4/4/3

Emanzini Staffing Solutions (Pty) Limited (NSF16/1/4/55 and/or 2016-NSFWIL — 0174)

ADA Holdings (NSF16/1/4/5, Ingewe TVET College — NSF/16/3/2/2 & Lusikisiki/ Bizana — NSF/16/1/2/3)

Ekurhuleni West TVET College (NSF16/1/2/39)

Passionate about People (Pty) Limited (NSF/16/1/3/12&16)

Additionally, the SIU will investigate any unauthorised, irregular, fruitless, or wasteful expenditure by the NSF or the Department. The scope of the investigation includes any unlawful or improper conduct by suppliers, service providers, and other involved parties, occurring between 1 January 2013 and 28 March 2025, or related matters before or after this period.

National Department of Public Works and Infrastructure

Proclamation 256 of 2025 authorises the SIU to investigate allegations of maladministration in the affairs of the National

Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (NDPWI) relating to the appointment of travel agents in 2017 for the rendering of travel agency services, including flights, accommodation, and vehicle hire. The investigation will determine whether these appointments and related payments were conducted in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable, or cost-effective; contrary to applicable legislation; or inconsistent with Treasury instructions, departmental manuals, policies, procedures, or other applicable prescripts. The SIU will also investigate any unauthorised, irregular, fruitless, or wasteful expenditure incurred by the Department and any unlawful or improper conduct by officials, employees, service providers, or any other parties involved in the procurement of these services.

The scope of the investigation includes any unlawful or improper conduct by suppliers, service providers, and other involved parties, occurring between 1 March 2017 and 28 March 2025, or related matters before or after this period.

Amendment of Proclamation No. R.206 of 2024 – SABC, Eskom, PetroSA, Transnet, SAA and the Department of Human Settlements

Proclamation 252 of 2025 amends Proclamation R.206 of 2024 to reflect the full scope of the SIU’s investigation into several state institutions. The amendment corrects and clarifies the entities under investigation, which include the South African Broadcasting Corporation SOC Limited (SABC), Eskom Holdings SOC Limited, the Petroleum Oil and Gas Corporation of South Africa SOC Limited (PetroSA), Transnet SOC Limited, South African Airways SOC Limited (SAA), and the National Department of Human Settlements (formerly known as the National Department of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation).

The amendment substitutes the heading and paragraph 1 of the original Proclamation to formally add South African Airways as a state institution which will be subjected to an investigation of allegations of serious maladministration, corruption, and unlawful conduct in the affairs of these state institutions.

Amendment of Alexkor investigation to include additional institutions and broader scope

Proclamation 254 of 2025 amends Proclamation R.45 of 2021 to broaden the scope of the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) investigation beyond Alexkor SOC Limited. The amendment now includes the Alexkor Richtersveld Mining Company Pooling and Sharing Joint Venture and the State Diamond Trader— collectively referred to as “the Institutions.” The amendment updates several references throughout the original Proclamation to reflect this expanded scope.

The amended Proclamation authorises the SIU to investigate the procurement of and contracting for goods or services by or on behalf of the Institutions in relation to the marketing, valuation, sale (including decisions not to buy), and beneficiation of diamonds, and any income generated or lost or payments made in respect thereof. The investigation will consider whether such conduct was contrary to applicable legislation, Treasury instructions, or the Institutions’ own policies and procedures.

The SIU will also probe serious maladministration in the affairs of Alexkor SOC Limited in respect of contracts concluded with, and fees paid to, Regiments Capital (Pty) Limited.

The SIU will also investigate any related unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the Institutions, as well as fraudulent, irregular, improper, or unlawful conduct by Board members, officials, employees, agents, service providers, traders, auctioneers, bidders, or buyers—particularly where such conduct resulted in undue benefit or concealed interests.

In addition, the Proclamation authorises the SIU to probe serious maladministration in the affairs of the Institutions in respect of agreements or contracts with service providers and other diamond trade actors and specifically empowers the SIU to investigate contracts concluded with and fees paid to Regiments Capital (Pty) Limited by Alexkor SOC Limited.

The amended scope covers conduct occurring between 1 January 2014 (previously 1 October 2016) and the date of publication of this Proclamation and includes related matters outside this period if they are relevant to the investigation.

Beyond investigating maladministration, corruption, and fraud, the SIU will identify systemic failures and recommend measures to prevent future losses.

In accordance with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 (SIU Act), the SIU will refer any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during these investigations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action. The SIU is also empowered to institute civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal to recover financial losses to the State resulting from acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration.

