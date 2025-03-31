Water and Sanitation on second sluice gate opened to increase water outflows and manage inflows at Vaal Dam

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has opened a second sluice gate at Vaal Dam to increase the outflow to approximately 240 cubic metres per second (mᵌ/s), and to also manage the increase of inflows from upstream due to the ongoing rains. All six valves that were previously opened are now closed.

The dam is currently sitting at 106.52% and the increased outflows seek to keep the dam at 105%. The first sluice gate was opened on Saturday, on 23 March 2025.

The current water release by the two sluice gates is still within the safe operational limits and is not expected to lead to overtopping of riverbanks downstream.

At Bloemhof dam, levels are currently at 96.10% and the outflow of 400 mᵌ/s will remain unchanged to allow for the extra flows that are expected from Vaal Dam and to keep water levels at the dam below 100.0%.

The DWS continues to monitor the water levels at both the dams closely.

