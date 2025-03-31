MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya condemns the alleged sexual assault on a Grade 7 learner from one of the Primary schools in Capricorn South Education District with strong contempt. The learner was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 58-year-old teacher from the same school.

The Employment of Educators Act and South African Council of Educators state clearly that if a teacher is found guilty of having a sexual relationship with a learner, the teacher will have to undergo a disciplinary action and might end up being dismissed from the profession.

“A teacher’s responsibility is to guide, protect and groom learners for the future. Learners should feel safe around their teachers as teachers become second parents to them. Our prayers and heartfelt support go to the victim’s family and the school community. I urge parents and school communities to join hands in safeguarding our children and by reporting behavior that threatens learners’ safety. The department is grateful and commends the law enforcement agency for their swift action in apprehending the alleged perpetrator. We have confidence in our legal system that justice will prevail,” MEC Lerule-Ramakhanya said.

A team from the department has been dispatched to the school to offer psycho-social support.

For media enquiries please contact:

Matome Taueatsoala

Media Liaison Officer (MLO)

Cell: 060 930 6340

Mike Maringa

Director: Communication Services

Cell: 083 980 6340 / 066 283 9117

#GovZAUpdates