St. Albans Barracks/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25A2002185

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 03/30/2025 at 1551 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 3812 Highbridge Rd, Georgia VT

VIOLATIONS:

First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Audrey Hinckley

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 30th, 2025 at approximately 1551 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a potential assault that had occurred at 3812 Highbridge Rd in the town of Georgia. Investigation revealed that Audrey Hinckley (60) had physically assaulted a household member, to include strangulation. It was also determined that Hinckley had also threatened the victims life with a firearm.

Hinckley was taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing and subsequently issued a flash citation for the above offenses.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/31/2025 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

