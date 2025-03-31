St. Albans Barracks/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 25A2002185
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 03/30/2025 at 1551 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 3812 Highbridge Rd, Georgia VT
VIOLATIONS:
First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Audrey Hinckley
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 70
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 30th, 2025 at approximately 1551 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a potential assault that had occurred at 3812 Highbridge Rd in the town of Georgia. Investigation revealed that Audrey Hinckley (60) had physically assaulted a household member, to include strangulation. It was also determined that Hinckley had also threatened the victims life with a firearm.
Hinckley was taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing and subsequently issued a flash citation for the above offenses.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/31/2025 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
