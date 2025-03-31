Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 25A2002185

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman                       

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  03/30/2025 at 1551 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 3812 Highbridge Rd, Georgia VT

 

VIOLATIONS: 

First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED: Audrey Hinckley                                       

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

 

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On March 30th, 2025 at approximately 1551 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a potential assault that had occurred at 3812 Highbridge Rd in the town of Georgia. Investigation revealed that Audrey Hinckley (60) had physically assaulted a household member, to include strangulation. It was also determined that Hinckley had also threatened the victims life with a firearm.

 

Hinckley was taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing and subsequently issued a flash citation for the above offenses.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/31/2025 at 1300 hours          

COURT:  Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

