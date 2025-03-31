Soitec confirms its excellence in innovation with progress up 2024 INPI patent ranking

Bernin (France), March 31, 2025 – Soitec (Euronext – Tech Leaders), a world leader in the design and production of innovative semiconductor materials, once again demonstrates its excellence in innovation through its rise in the 2024 ranking of patent filers published by the INPI (the French National Institute of Industrial Property).

This recognition highlights Soitec’s unwavering commitment to innovation and confirms its central role in the development of disruptive technologies, driven by a global strategy and a network of research centers spread across several continents.

For the first time, the patents filed originate from all of its innovation sites around the world, illustrating a collaborative approach that combines technological excellence with strong local roots.

With 76 patents filed in France in 2024, compared to 62 the previous year, Soitec:

Confirms its 1st place among the most innovative mid-sized companies 1 , for the second consecutive year;

among the most innovative mid-sized companies , for the second consecutive year; Rises to 22nd place nationally, up three places.

This achievement reflects the strength of Soitec’s innovation strategy, driven by its research, technology, and intellectual property teams. The company protects its technological advances with a robust patent portfolio, securing its innovations and ensuring product differentiation in the market through the exclusivity of its innovations. With approximately 400 patents filed worldwide each year, Soitec has established itself as an essential technology leader.

Pierre Barnabé, CEO of Soitec, stated:

"This progress in the INPI ranking demonstrates Soitec’s unwavering commitment to innovation and intellectual property. Our teams continue to develop breakthrough solutions that address the strategic challenges of our industry. By strengthening our patent portfolio, we consolidate our leadership position and create value for our customers and partners worldwide."

Soitec’s continuous investments in R&D enable it to anticipate the needs of strategic markets and address the technological challenges of the future. With 14% of its revenue dedicated to R&D this year2, the company develops innovative materials that accelerate the transition to more efficient and sustainable solutions in the field of mobile communications, artificial intelligence, and power electronics.

At the same time, Soitec continues to diversify its activities by introducing innovative new products. The company is at the forefront of Photonics-SOI technology, which facilitates the shift from electrical to optical interconnects - a key development for the evolution of data centers and telecommunications. Furthermore, Soitec’s SmartSiC™ silicon carbide wafers, produced using its patented SmartCut™ technology, enhance the performance and sustainability of power electronics applications, which are essential for electric mobility and the energy industry. Another example is Soitec's POI (Piezoelectric On Insulator), an innovative substrate also manufactured using its SmartCut™ technology. It is based on a high-resistivity silicon substrate, topped with an embedded oxide layer and a thin layer of single-crystal piezoelectric material, making it particularly suitable for advanced applications in optoelectronics and telecommunications.

