2025MIECF: “Debut@Macao – Project Launch x Innovation Matching Session” Facilitates 65 Business Discussions and Establishes Leading Platform for Green Debut Projects

MACAU, March 31 - The 2025 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (2025MIECF) celebrated its grand opening today (27 March). During the three-day event, five themed matching sessions will be organised, focusing on debut projects, international green and low-carbon development, environmentally friendly project matching for public institutions from Macao and Hengqin, supply and demand of green buildings, and collaboration and exchanges among integrated tourism and leisure enterprise. The matching sessions held on the opening day attracted many enterprises and organisations, with 65 business discussions arranged.

Establishing a platform for green debut projects

The “Debut@Macao – Project Launch x Innovation Matching Session” on the first day of the exhibition offered green debut projects a promotion and matching platform. The roadshows arranged for nine key debut projects showcased cutting-edge technologies such as new biodegradable materials, liquid-cooled ultra-fast charging technology, self-driving electric yachts, and smart energy management, providing exhibitors with an opportunity to present and promote their offerings. Meanwhile, the on-site business discussions facilitated interaction between exhibitors and traders to explore new opportunities for green collaboration.

An exhibitor participating in the roadshows noted that the project launch activity significantly enhanced co-operation in green technology and expressed the hope that more enterprises would be able to showcase their innovative capabilities through this platform. According to traders who attended the activities, the matching sessions presented them with potential partnership opportunities and stimulated business interactions.

Bridging international green business opportunities

The “International Green and Low Carbon Project Matching Session”, targeting international buyers, brought together enterprises and organisations involved in environmental protection. Covering a range of critical areas, such as waste management, water resources and wastewater management, and renewable energy, this session enabled participating enterprises to seize business opportunities through this international green matching platform.

In the meantime, the “Green Building Supply and Demand Matching Session” facilitated discussions for enterprises specialising in products and services related to building materials, energy-saving technologies, eco-friendly renovations, and green building design, thus fuelling the construction industry’s transition to greener practices.

One exhibitor from a Portuguese-speaking country commented that the event helped them to identify potential partners and expand their market prospects. Similarly, a trader from Southeast Asia expressed satisfaction with the matching arrangements, highlighting their access to the latest information of environmental protection technology every year, as well as many partnership opportunities presented during the session.

At the “Macao-Hengqin Synergy - Public Institution Environmental Protection Matching Session” to be held on the second day of the event, government authorities and public institutions of Macao and Hengqin will be invited to engage in discussions with exhibitors, in a bid to catalyse multilateral co-operation in environmental initiatives. Through the 2025MIECF, the host and all stakeholders are making concerted efforts to put “Innovation and Green Development – Solutions to Build Beautiful Cities” into practice.