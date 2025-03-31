Submit Release
News Search

There were 338 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,474 in the last 365 days.

Inclusion of New Stamp Themes for Year 2025

MACAU, March 31 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that the following stamp themes will be included in 2025:

Themes
AICEP – 35 Years of Converging
75th Anniversary of Bank of China Macau Branch
65th Anniversary of the Founding of the Judiciary Police
30th Anniversary of Macau International Airport

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Inclusion of New Stamp Themes for Year 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more