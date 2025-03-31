Inclusion of New Stamp Themes for Year 2025

MACAU, March 31 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that the following stamp themes will be included in 2025: Themes AICEP – 35 Years of Converging 75th Anniversary of Bank of China Macau Branch 65th Anniversary of the Founding of the Judiciary Police 30th Anniversary of Macau International Airport

