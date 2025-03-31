2025MIECF Facilitates Nearly 450 Matching Sessions and Settlement of Eight Enterprises in Macao

MACAU, March 31 - The 2025 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (2025MIECF) came to a successful conclusion yesterday (29 March) at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao after three days of activities. Nearly 450 business matching sessions took place during the event, facilitating the signing of more than 50 project agreements at the Protocol Signing Ceremony. In addition, eight enterprises established an official presence in the Macao market during the exhibition.

Three Green Forum sessions were held during the 2025MIECF, which brought together more than 30 experts and scholars from different countries to discuss topics such as green transition, technological innovation, and environmental co-operation in the Pan-Pearl River Delta (Pan-PRD) region.

A Hong Kong-based technology enterprise, attending its first Macao exhibition, had a successful discussion with Macao professional organisations and local and overseas traders, affirming and recognising the functions of MIECF and Macao as a commercial and trade platform. Similarly, a Spanish supplier of organic agricultural products, who also participated in MIECF for the first time, signed letters of intent with large wholesalers, hotels and different entities. They were satisfied with the results achieved at the exhibition and planned to set up a branch in Macao to expand their business. A Brazilian exhibitor compared MIECF with other international MICE events they had attended and commented that Macao’s excellent MICE facilities and attentive arrangements enabled them to get a timely response to their needs for seeking partnership, and that the various concurrent events, especially the business matching sessions, provided them with unlimited business opportunities.

The 2025MIECF took “Innovation and Green Development – Solutions to Build Beautiful Cities” as its theme in line with the country’s “dual carbon” goals and the Macao SAR Government’s key environmental policies. Hosted by the Macao SAR Government, co-organised by the governments of the Pan-PRD region and co-ordinated by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Environmental Protection Bureau, the 2025MIECF received support from the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China, and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China.

Over 50 project agreements were signed and 450 business matching sessions were arranged to tap into green business opportunities

This year’s event featured five exhibition zones and attracted nearly 400 domestic and international enterprises, including over 60 international exhibitors. Close to 450 business matching sessions took place during the exhibition, facilitating the signing of more than 50 project agreements at the Protocol Signing Ceremony. In addition, eight enterprises established an official presence in the Macao market during the exhibition.

Furthermore, four “multi-venue” events were held during the event, with approximately 130 participants visiting the Co-operation Zone in Hengqin and Zhuhai for business inspections. Among them were the delegation of Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs) to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the delegation of ICLEI - Local Governments for Sustainability, professional buyers, and representatives from the Global Carbon Credit Market Development Forum, all contributing to the expanding appeal of this international platform for green business opportunities.

Exhibitors were satisfied with the results and planned to set up branches in Macao

This year’s event marked a significant step forward in its international participation and branding efforts, with a higher level of engagement from international exhibitors over last year. In particular, more than 40 listed enterprises displayed their exhibits, representing a steady increase year on year. At the same time, the “ESG Awards for Excellence” attracted participation from over 30 branded enterprises, making concerted efforts to promote sustainable development through the exhibition.

A number of first-time exhibitors at MIECF spoke highly of the event. A Hong Kong-based technology enterprise had successful discussion with Macao professional organisations and local and overseas traders. They expressed satisfaction with the results and experience of their first-time participation in a Macao exhibition, and fully acknowledged the functions of Macao as a commercial and trade platform. A Spanish supplier of organic agricultural products signed letters of intent with large wholesalers, hotels and different entities. They were delighted with the results achieved at the exhibition and told IPIM that they planned to set up a branch in Macao to expand their business through the Macao platform.

Traders were satisfied with the overall arrangement of this year’s MIECF, heaping praise on its reasonable organisation and effective outcomes. According to a PSC exhibitor, the event helped them identify potential partners and expand their market prospects. One Malaysian trader highlighted the increased international business links fostered through MIECF.

MIECF promoted the adoption of electric vehicles

One Macao automotive exhibitor who secured procurement orders of eco-friendly vehicles after communication with the public sector during their inaugural participation last year came back to the exhibition this time with a new line of electric passenger and cargo vehicles. This year, they aimed to leverage MIECF as a gateway to connect with organisations and enterprises interested in purchasing eco-friendly vehicles, seeking to uncover more business opportunities.

The Macao SAR Government has rolled out a series of measures to promote eco-friendly vehicles so far, including the exemption of the Motor Vehicles Tax on vehicles using alternative fuels instead of petroleum since 2002. This was followed by the “Plan for granting financial support for the scrapping of obsolete motorcycles and their replacement by new electric motorcycles” and the “Plan for granting financial support for the scrapping of old diesel-powered vehicles” launched in two phases in 2022 and 2023, which incentivised vehicle owners to replace older, more polluting models. Moreover, the SAR Government has taken the lead in promoting the adoption of electric vehicles, and the public sector is required to choose electric vehicles when purchasing or replacing their fleets.

The debut economy fuelled innovative green development to amplify MIECF’s impact as a green platform

The roadshows for nine key debut projects were staged during the event, showcasing cutting-edge technologies such as new biodegradable materials, liquid-cooled ultra-fast charging technology, self-driving electric yachts, and smart energy management to stimulate the debut economy and strengthen MIECF’s role as a green debut platform. The project roadshows and business matching sessions provided an effective platform for enterprises to promote their innovative green projects and expand business connections, bringing the exhibition’s impact to the next level.

One trader from a PSC noted that participation in MIECF not only raised their enterprise’s international visibility but also resulted in tangible business collaborations. An exhibitor from Mainland China also secured agreements during MIECF, expressing satisfaction at finding important partners through the event.

The Green Forum gathered over 30 experts and scholars to discuss future green development

Gino Van Begin, Secretary General of ICLEI - Local Governments for Sustainability, was invited to be the keynote speaker for the event, who put a premium on the critical role that cities must play in addressing climate change during his address entitled “Innovation Green Development and Building a Beautiful City”.

The three Green Forum sessions at the 2025MIECF gathered more than 30 experts and scholars from different countries and regions to discuss and share their insights into green transition, technological innovation, and environmental co-operation in the Pan-PRD region.

Concurrent activities were arranged to extend benefits to the community

To broaden the exhibition’s impact, community tours were arranged during the event and attracted 77 traders and attendees. Traders from South America cited these tours as an effective avenue for them to gain better insights into Macao’s cultural and business landscape.

A wide range of green activities were held to promote a green, low-carbon lifestyle

The final day of the exhibition (29 March) was designated as “Green Public Day”, which attracted numerous residents to participate in various fun and educational environmental activities. At the same time, technical visits to the Macao Electronic and Electrical Equipment Recycling Treatment Facility and the Cotai Ecological Zones were also arranged for attendees to reinforce exchanges on environmental technologies. The assortment of green activities held during MIECF offered participants access to the latest environmental information and technologies, which raised their environmental awareness and encouraged them to go green in their everyday lives while marching towards low-carbon goals.