2025 Full Circle of HOPE Gala Hosted At Eagles Landing Country Club

Dr. Tanika Long Brings Scholarship Gala To Metro Atlanta

STOCKBRIDGE, GA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Full Circle of HOPE Gala returns for its third annual scholarship fundraiser on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at the prestigious Eagles Landing Country Club in Stockbridge, Georgia. Hosted by Full Circle of H.O.P.E., this inspiring evening promises to celebrate education, community empowerment, and the transformative impact of collective action."The Full Circle of HOPE Gala is more than just a fundraiser; it’s a celebration of potential and perseverance. Together, we can empower students to achieve their dreams and build brighter futures for our communities," said Dr. Tanika Long, founder of Full Circle of H.O.P.E.Since its inception in 2022, Full Circle of H.O.P.E. has been dedicated to providing educational and tuition assistance to disadvantaged and marginalized students in Barnesville/Lamar County, Henry County and surrounding Metro Atlanta areas. As Barnesville’s first Black female doctor, Dr. Long envisions a future where every student has access to resources that propel academic success and personal growth. To date, Full Circle of H.O.P.E. has supported 15 students through its scholarship programs, helping them pursue higher education and achieve their goals. This year’s gala aims to increase the amount of scholarship funds disbursed and expand the number of students supported through its programs.Event HighlightsDate: Saturday, April 26, 2025Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM EDTLocation: Eagles Landing Country Club, 100 Eagles Landing Way, Stockbridge, GAGuests will enjoy an elegant evening featuring live entertainment by Classix 102.9 FM’s Vassier Serrano and surprise celebrity appearances. VIP attendees will receive preferential seating, exclusive gift bags, and access to a pre-event mixer. Complimentary parking is available for all attendees.To purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite or to make a donation, visit GiveButter . Your support will help empower more students to achieve their educational goals.Tickets & DonationsEarly Bird General Admission: $99Early Bird VIP Admission: $149Early Bird Table of 8 Purchase: $700A portion of proceeds will directly fund scholarships for aspiring students in Lamar and Henry counties and surrounding communities.About Full Circle of H.O.P.E.Full Circle of H.O.P.E. is a nonprofit organization committed to positively impacting the educational, social, spiritual, and physical lives of disadvantaged students through scholarships and community initiatives. Founded by Dr. Tanika Long in Barnesville, GA, the organization embodies its mission through the acronym H.O.P.E.: Helping Our People Excel.

