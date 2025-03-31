DIVE INTO THE UNSEEN: ADEX OCEAN FESTIVAL 2025 UNLOCKS THE SECRETS OF CEPHALOPODS & MARINE MAGIC

Generic poster

A portal for underwater discovery, blending heart-pounding action, cutting-edge tech, & urgent conservation calls. Will you answer the ocean’s cry?

Blue is the new Green.” — John Thet, the CEO of Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagine a world where octopuses solve puzzles, cuttlefish hypnotise prey, and squids vanish in clouds of ink. This April, the ADEX Ocean Festival Singapore 2025 turns imagination into reality, inviting adventurers, conservationists, and curious minds to plunge into the mysterious realm of cephalopods—the ocean’s most intelligent, shape-shifting marvels. From April 4–6, 2025, the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre (Hall 403-406) transforms into a portal for underwater discovery, blending heart-pounding action, cutting-edge tech, and urgent conservation calls. Will you answer the ocean’s cry?From this Friday to Sunday, the highly anticipated ADEX Ocean Festival Singapore 2025 returns for its 31st edition at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre (Hall 403-406). As Asia’s largest and longest-running dive show, ADEX continues to be a leading platform uniting global divers, marine conservationists, and industry pioneers to celebrate and protect the ocean. This year, the festival is dedicated to cephalopods and showcases the extraordinary behaviours of marine life. Visitors can experience an exciting three-day event featuring industry-renowned speakers, groundbreaking dive technology, hands-on exhibitions, and competitive showcases that bring together ocean protection, learning, and adventure.John Thet, the CEO of ADEX highlighted the importance of this year’s event, saying, “This year marks the 31st anniversary of ADEX's commitment to the Scuba diving community. We are honoured to come together to educate, entertain, and engage all members of the ocean community and industry in a single location over a span of 3 days. Additionally, we are proud to participate in "Singapore Ocean Week" and extend a warm welcome to all individuals, divers and non-divers alike, who share a passion for the ocean. Let us inspire future generations by recognising "Blue is the new Green."WHY ADEX 2025 IS YOUR WEEKEND TO THE EXTRAORDINARY?--> Voice of the Ocean Photo + Video + Art Competition: The annual ADEX underwater photo/video/art competition judged live by renowned photographers and filmmakers, with a special focus on marine life behaviour and cephalopods. Featuring guest judges David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes.--> Surface Interval Zone: A new addition to ADEX, this zone emphasises divers' health and fitness, featuring medical consultations, workshops, and the launch of the latest Surface Interval magazine edition.--> ADEX Mermaid Festival : Celebrating the art of mermaiding, with participants from all over the world, competing for the exclusive title of ‘ADEX Most Voted Mermaid of the Year.’--> Dive Tank & Live Demonstrations: Visitors can witness underwater rugby & hocket, world famous international underwater performers, live painting performances, and cutting-edge dive technology demonstrations.--> Scuba Try-Outs & Innovation Showcase: Aspiring divers can explore scuba diving under expert guidance, while industry professionals present the latest advancements in dive equipment.--> Expert Panels & Industry Insights: A diverse lineup of marine biologists, conservationists, photographers, free-divers, and technology pioneers sharing their expertise across dedicated forums on conservation, technical diving, and underwater imaging.--> Exhibitor Showcase & Exclusive Deals: ADEX will host an extensive marketplace featuring top international dive brands, travel destinations, and exclusive promotions.--> Lucky Draws & Giveaways: Exciting prizes and special promotions from leading industry sponsors open to all attendees.--> Kids Corner at ADEX: Interactive and educational experience designed for children, focusing on whales and their crucial role in maintaining ocean health and the carbon cycle, learn the graceful art of ʻOri Tahiti with an ocean twistDIY native edible plant adventure with our seaweed to soil add-on, and the sea farming!ADEX 2025 SPONSORS & PARTNERSADEX Ocean Festival Singapore 2025 is proudly supported by Tourism Promotions Board Philippines (Official Country Partner), Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board (Dive Destination Partner), DAN World (Official Dive Safety Partner), PADI (Official Bag Sponsor), SEACAM (Official Dive Underwater Housing Partner), KAYASUBA (Official Mermaid Tail Partner), and Mermaid Federation International (Dive Tank Sponsor), among others.MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES & ACCREDITATIONMedia representatives are invited to cover ADEX Ocean Festival Singapore 2025, with opportunities to:• Interview both international and local leading figures in diving, conservation, and ocean technology• Capture exclusive content from competitions, live demonstrations, and expert discussions• Engage with exhibitors presenting the latest cutting-edge innovations in underwater explorationFor press accreditation, interview requests, and media inquiries, please contact:• Kimberly Niu | Email: Kimberly@asiangeo.com | Whatsapp: +65 8135 4120• Mihiri S Korala | Email: Mihiri@uw360.asia | Whatsapp: +94 777 706 009• For additional details, visit www.adex.asia

ADEX Ocean Festival Singapore 2024 Recap the Moment

