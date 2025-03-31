Heroes Reception in Rundle Mall to mark SA’s Sheffield Shield victory

Release date: 30/03/25

Cricket lovers and proud South Australians are invited to spend their lunch break on Monday celebrating the return of the Sheffield Shield with their dual national-champion cricket team at a special Heroes Reception in Rundle Mall.

The stunning win in the Shield Final on Saturday saw South Australia secure its first Sheffield Shield title in three decades.

In a double display of dominance, the South Australian side earlier this month claimed the one-day competition trophy, their first in 13 years.

To mark the all-conquering season of South Australian Cricket, the State Government and City of Adelaide are holding a Heroes Reception in Rundle Mall from 12:30pm on Monday.

Co-hosted by the Premier Peter Malinauskas and Lord Mayor Jane Lomax-Smith, the event will be emceed by journalist Ben Hook.

It will feature highlights on the big screens, a Q&A with Coach Ryan Harris and Captain Nathan McSweeney, before photo and autograph opportunities.

The Sheffield Shield will be in pride of place on the main stage.

Led by skipper Nathan McSweeney in the Shield Final, South Australia were simply too strong for a Queensland side featuring Test players Usman Khawaja and captain Marnus Labuschagne, winning by four wickets.

Fittingly, Jason Sangha (126 no) hit the winning runs for South Australia, after a double century partnership with Alex Carey (105) helped seal victory.

Former Queensland paceman Brendan Doggett took 11 wickets for 140 during the match, while Jake Lehmann scored a first innings century.

The victory ensures a fitting return of the Sheffield Shield to South Australia, which hosted the first ever match in the competition at Adelaide Oval in 1892.

South Australia has now won the shield a total of 14 times, with the previous victory coming in the storied 1995/96 final, in which tailenders Peter McIntyre and Shane George held out for a nailbiting final hour to secure the win against a talent-laden

WA side featuring as many as seven Australian Test cricketers.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

I am so proud of our South Australian cricketers.

What a dominant season, and what an enthralling performance in the final to bring the Sheffield Shield to where it truly belongs.

This is an historic victory and will help inspire a new generation of cricketers and cricket supporters.

We are a Government thoroughly committed to getting kids off screens and active.

Giving them an opportunity to meet and celebrate their sporting heroes is an important way to facilitate that, and I encourage everyone to come along to Rundle Mall at lunchtime on Monday.

I would also like to congratulate everyone involved with the team, from the coaching and support staff to the families of the players, all of whom have played a part in this tremendous success.

Attributable to Lord Mayor Jane Lomax-Smith

They say good things come to those who wait and we’re immensely proud that this special team has achieved something very special for our city and South Australia after so many years.

A near three-decade wait since the last Sheffield Shield victory has come to an end so we want to see hundreds of fans celebrate in Rundle Mall with the players and coaches.

A Sheffield Shield is always worth celebrating and, along with the One-Day Cup victory, it has been a season to remember so we are delighted to throw this party in the Mall.

We thank the State Government for its support of the celebration and look forward to welcoming our champions to Rundle Mall.