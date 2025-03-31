L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41 Audiobook Releasing April 22

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41 art along with the eBook, audiobook, and paperback

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41 audiobook, recorded by actor Kirby Heyborne and Jim, Tamra, and Taylor Meskimen, releasing on April 22.

The wide-ranging collection, accessible in one unique volume, is highly recommended for those seeking inventive voices from around the globe.” — Sarah Hashimoto, Review Editor Library Journal

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “‘ L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41’ will release on April 22 with a unique companion audiobook ,” announced Galaxy Press President John Goodwin. The talented Meskimen family, Jim, Tamra, and their daughter Taylor, will reprise their roles for the many and varied voices in the audiobook, along with actor Kirby Heyborne.Galaxy Press recorded and published Volumes 39 and 40 to critical acclaim. Library Journal audiobook review editor Sarah Hashimoto wrote, “The wide-ranging collection, accessible in one unique volume, is highly recommended for those seeking inventive voices from around the globe.” She concluded, “Aspiring writers may also find inspiration for honing their craft and storytelling skills.”When asked to comment on being invited back to record volume 41, Jim Meskimen stated, “Recording the new stories on Writers of the Future 41 was like opening up the door of a magical toy store and wandering around exploring the marvels. I can’t wait for audiences to hear what treasures there are in this anthology!”Science fiction and fantasy audiobooks allow narrators to use their voices to create new worlds and races. And with short stories, as in the case of this year’s Writers of the Future anthology, there are 15 unique worlds to be created. Volume 41 features the 12 winners of the 41st Annual Writers of the Future anthology and additional stories from L. Ron Hubbard, Sean Williams, and Tim Powers.Jim Meskimen is an actor, improviser, and voice artist whose work is well-known to TV and film audiences. Tamra Meskimen is a seasoned theater, screen, and television actor and co-founder of The Acting Center in Los Angeles. Their daughter, Taylor, has performed improv for over a decade when not recording audiobooks. Kirby Heyborne is an actor, musician, singer, songwriter, narrator, and comedian.When asked what makes the spoken word format for reading a book so special, Meskimen replied, “Audiobooks are a growing field in a world in which similar traditional formats are shrinking. The reason is the human factor; first, human invention from the author, then human interpretation by the narrator, and finally, human ‛retrieval’ or consumption by the listener. It’s a variation on an age-old form: the conversation. And it will never end.”You can preorder your copy of L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41 at your store of choice by visiting www.galaxypress.com/new-release/writers-of-the-future-volume-41/ L. Ron Hubbard created the Contest in 1983, writing in the Introduction to Writers of the Future Volume 1, “It is with this in mind that I initiated a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.”Based on the Writing Contest’s success, its sister Contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.The success of the Contest is measured by the success of its winning authors and illustrators.The 559 winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 8,000 novels and short stories, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.The 406 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have created art for over 700 books, 500 comics, and 130 major motion pictures, gaming feature films, TV shows, and documentaries.For more information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit www.writersofthefuture.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.