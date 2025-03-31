Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets to Hold Hearing on the JFK Files

WASHINGTON— Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), chairwoman of the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, announced today that the panel will hold a hearing on the JFK files. Recently, the Trump Administration released a trove of documents pursuant to President Trump’s Executive Order (EO) 14176, titled “Declassification of Records Concerning the Assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” Through this EO, President Trump took the first step toward shedding light on events that have long been obscured and kept from the public under the guise of classification. At the hearing, members will hear from expert witnesses about this historic transparency and discuss new information.

“After six decades of deception and secrecy surrounding the assassination of President Kennedy, the Trump Administration is lifting the veil and giving the American people the truth. By investigating the newly released JFK files, consulting experts, and tracking down surviving staff of various investigative committees, our task force will get to the bottom of this mystery and share our findings with the American people. Our hearing is the first step and we look forward to hearing from our witnesses,” said Task Force Chairwoman Luna.

WHAT: Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets: the JFK Files

DATE: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

LOCATION: HVC-210

WITNESSES:

Oliver Stone, American Filmmaker

Jefferson Morley, Independent Journalist and Author

James DiEugenio, Researcher and Author

RSVP: Media must RSVP by Monday, March 31 at 5p ET. Email here to RSVP.