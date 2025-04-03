Hinckley Medical and ESO Solutions Announce Integration of OneDose Protocol Platform with ESO ePCR System

Hinckley Medical’s OneDose® EMS protocol platform now integrates with the ESO EHR solution, allowing critical NEMSIS data to be automatically synced, eliminating redundant data entry, and ensuring precise documentation. Hinckley Medical Logo

LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hinckley Medical , a pioneer in clinical support and protocol management technology, and ESO Solutions , a leading data services and software provider for EMS, fire departments, hospitals, and state and federal agencies, have announced the integration of Hinckley Medical’s OneDose protocol workflow app with ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR), the company’s electronic patient care reporting system. This collaboration enhances data transfer between the two platforms, improving provider efficiency, reducing errors, and supporting better patient outcomes in emergency medical services.“This integration will provide EMS clinicians with a streamlined process for documenting patient-specific dosing, treatment interventions, and protocol adherence, with all data seamlessly captured and transferred into ESO’s ePCR system,” said Tristen Hazlett, Founder and CEO of Hinckley Medical. “Both Hinckley Medical and ESO Solutions share a commitment to improving prehospital care through data accuracy and automation, which is key for EMS professionals operating in high-pressure environments.”Improving Patient Care and Provider Efficiency Through IntegrationSince its launch in 2023, Hinckley Medical’s OneDose protocol workflow platform has been adopted by more than 750 EMS agencies across the United States. The app provides mobile access to protocols, dosing calculators, and treatment documentation tools designed to reduce errors and improve operational efficiency.Integration with the ESO EHR solution will allow critical NEMSIS (National EMS Information System) data—such as patient weight, medications administered, and treatment logs—to be automatically synced, eliminating redundant data entry and ensuring precise documentation. By reducing cognitive load and supporting real-time treatment decisions, providers are able to focus on delivering safe and accurate care, especially in high-stress scenarios.“Accurate, timely data is essential for improving patient outcomes and advancing community health,” said Brad Cottrell, ESO Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and International Sales. “Integrating with platforms like OneDose enhances our ability to provide EMS providers with the tools they need to streamline workflows and improve data quality.”Addressing Market Demand and Expanding CapabilitiesThe integration reflects the growing demand from EMS providers for interoperable technology solutions. In a recent survey of nearly 500 EMS agencies, 45% reported using ESO’s ePCR platform, making it the most requested integration among OneDose users. Now, clients of both organizations can experience enhanced documentation accuracy and workflow efficiency.Our collaboration also will foster market expansion in key regions where many EMS networks and medical control groups have shown strong interest. These agencies are motivated to leverage enhanced electronic capabilities to streamline operations and advance care practices across their service areas.Continued Innovation in Prehospital CareHinckley Medical’s solutions focus on provider efficiency, safety, and advanced clinical support. Available in multiple tiers to suit the needs of any agency, OneDose offers features such as real-time documentation, customizable protocols, and in-app notifications to ensure providers stay aligned with the latest medical guidelines. With the addition of ESO’s capabilities, EMS teams will experience improved data accuracy, faster documentation, and enhanced interoperability with hospitals and other healthcare stakeholders.The Hinckley Medical and ESO Solutions collaboration reinforces both companies’ commitment to advancing technology in prehospital care, improving outcomes through data-driven solutions, and reducing provider burdens.About Hinckley MedicalHinckley Medical is dedicated to reducing prehospital medical errors and improving EMS provider efficiency through innovative solutions. The company’s OneDoseprotocol workflow app and OneWeightpatient scale streamline critical processes for EMS providers, ensuring accurate treatment and seamless documentation. Learn more at www.hinckleymed.com About ESOESO (ESO Solutions, Inc.) is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company continues to pioneer innovative, user-friendly software to meet the changing needs of today’s EMS agencies, fire departments, hospitals, and state and federal offices. ESO currently serves thousands of customers across the globe with a broad software portfolio, including the industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR), the next-generation ePCR; ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE), the first-of-its-kind health care interoperability platform; ESO Fire RMS, the modern fire Record Management System; ESO Patient Registry (trauma, burn, and stroke registry software); and ESO State Repository. ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.eso.com

