Maggie Buffler to Lead Business Development to Guide Companies to the Sopra Solutions Advantage

Maggie Buffler Joins as Sopra Solutions Head of Business Development

Navigating Change & Driving Growth

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sopra Solutions, LLC is proud to announce Maggie Buffler as Head of Business Development. In a strategic move that reinforces Sopra Solutions’ commitment to delivering exceptional business consulting, marketing services, and executive coaching, Maggie brings an impressive track record in technical, marketing and solution sales, spanning both B2B and B2G sectors.Throughout her career, Maggie has demonstrated unparalleled expertise in launching and growing products and services across market segments—from federal, state, and municipal government contracts to engagements with medium and large private sector organizations. Her leadership roles at commercial powerhouses, including Safran Morpho and Xerox, are complemented by her extensive experience in independent sales organizations focused on technology and marketing solutions.A proud alumna of Virginia Tech, Maggie brings not only analytical rigor and strategic insight but also a steadfast commitment to working in segments where trust matters, including identity and national infrastructure. Her ability to drive transformative growth across diverse market segments, including her experience as an independent sales leader and entrepreneur, gives her first-hand experience across Sopra’s target segments.Expressing her enthusiasm for the role, Maggie stated, "I am honored to join Sopra Solutions at this exciting time of growth. I look forward to leveraging my experience in solution sales in government and commercial sectors to help clients navigate complex challenges in today’s markets to achieve sustainable growth."Russell Bouse, Managing Director of Sopra Solutions, added, "We’ve known Maggie for years as a colleague and as a vendor, and Maggie is exactly the leader we envisioned to elevate our commercial strategy. Her proven track record in both B2B and B2G markets, combined with her leadership and tactical business practices, makes her the ideal person to lead business development. We are thrilled to welcome her to our team and confident that her leadership will propel us to new heights."About Sopra Solutions, LLCSopra Solutions is a firm unlike any other—dedicated to helping mission-driven companies grow revenues, adoption, and loyalty by building trust-based customer relationships. The firm partners with organizations that serve people, leveraging expertise in big tech, security, consumer ecosystems, and experiential marketing to deliver human-centric growth solutions. As a remote-first firm, Sopra Solutions assembles bespoke teams designed specifically for client initiatives, ensuring that its collaborative approach aligns with each client's mission. The firm also invests in workforce development by pairing emerging talent with seasoned experts to nurture the next generation of innovative leaders. Integrity, technical savviness, creative insight, and relentless grit come together at Sopra Solutions to help overcome even the toughest business and market challenges.

