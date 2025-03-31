Pippi Project, a brand new spay and neuter clinic in northern Puerto Rico, hosted a wildly successful clinic on March 22

Pippi Project Dream Team

Sudbury, MA-based Kobe Henro Inc. joined forces with Puerto Rico-based Miracles for Satos Rescue to spay or neuter 123 stray dogs and cats

SUDBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vega Alta, Puerto Rico was home to the first spay and neuter clinic in northern Puerto Rico. Over the weekend of March 22-23, 2025, a passionate team of animal lovers gathered to help the stray dogs (satos) and cats (gatos) of Puerto Rico.

With an estimated 650,000 satos and 1,000,000 gatos on the island, an abundance of work is cut out for the team and they are gladly on it. While pet adoptions are a vital and more common piece of animal rescue, the lesser known TNVR (Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, Release) is imperative to help get to the crux of the overpopulation cycle. With a TNVR approach, strays are given the medical treatment they are so deserving of. Pippi Project offers the same medical treatment (free of charge) to locally owned strays residing within financially challenged local homes.

In just 13-months, Kobe Henro raised funds, secured a highly skilled and talented spay and neuter local veterinarian along with his team of 20 medical and rescue professionals. The municipality of Vega Alta graciously offered use of their local community center to house the clinic and has agreed to join the team to help slow down the rapid and expansive growth of the stray population.

“We look forward to helping these loving animals in need, as well as the residents of Vega Alta. I am incredibly proud to be a part of this amazing team and look forward to Pippi Project v2 in fall 2025”, commented Helaine Block, founder of the Pippi Project.

Block is hard at work planning and raising funds for Pippi Project v2- Same team, different animals.

Pippi Project is collecting cash donations as well as selling Pippi Project t-shirts through one of partners, The Mutt Dog, who has graciously offered to donate 100% of profits to the clinic.

Donations: Venmo @kobehenro

T-Shirts: abby@themuttdog.com

Any support is deeply appreciated. For additional information or questions please contact: Helaine Block at: info@kobehenro.org or 978.460.1217.

