Global Seasonal Influenza Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you know that the seasonal influenza market has grown rapidly in recent years?

Projections show that the seasonal influenza market will expand from $8.41 billion in 2024 to $9.88 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.4%. The previous growth phase can be attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of influenza, a rising elderly population, and the escalation in the prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases. Additionally, there has been a growing burden of influenza-related illness and a rise in respiratory infections.

What are the future projections of the seasonal influenza market size?

In the next few years, the seasonal influenza market size is expected to witness substantial growth. It is projected to grow to $18.55 billion in 2029-- a growth propelled by a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.1%. The expected growth during this period can be attributed to the rising demand for oral drug solutions, expanding R&D activities, increasing vaccination counts, an improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing demand in retail pharmacies.

What's pushing such rapid growth?

A closer look reveals that significant trends in the forecast period include advanced treatment procedures, technological advancements, vaccine technological progress, mRNA technology, and digital health solutions for monitoring and diagnosis. There is also a clear thrust on the increasing prevalence of respiratory infections which are expected to propel the market. These infections, caused by viruses or bacteria, affect the respiratory system, including the sinuses, throat, airways, or lungs. The rising prevalence is driven by factors such as air pollution, changing climates, weakened immune responses, and the ease of viral transmission in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces.

Which companies are leading the charge in the seasonal influenza market?

Key industry players currently operating in the market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis International AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck KGaA, Moderna Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Sinovac Biotech Ltd., and several others.

In terms of new trends, major companies operating in the seasonal influenza market are focusing on advancements in treatment. These include combination vaccines that enhance immunity by targeting multiple strains of the virus, thereby improving effectiveness and reducing the need for frequent vaccinations.

How does the seasonal influenza market break down?

This report shares the market segmentation into four key areas - Type, Route Of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Treatment. Further, these segments are broken down into detailed subsections to provide a comprehensive understanding of the market.

Finally, let's take a look at the geographical breakdown. North America was the largest region in the seasonal influenza market in 2024. However, expectations are high for Asia-Pacific to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers an in-depth analysis of various geographical regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

