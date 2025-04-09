Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,630 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,708 in the last 365 days.

Spacious Home on Nearly 20 Acres in Fayetteville, AR to Sell at Auction

A rare opportunity to own a spacious home on nearly 20 acres in a prime Fayetteville location will be offered at public auction on April 15 at 10:00 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rare opportunity to own a spacious home on nearly 20 acres in a prime Fayetteville location will be offered at public auction on Tuesday, April 15 at 10:00 a.m. The property is located at 4787 W Weir Rd, just one mile west of N Rupple Rd.

This 3,310 square foot home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, along with formal living and dining areas, offering generous space for both everyday living and entertaining. Step outside to enjoy the in-ground pool and hot tub nestled in a private backyard retreat—ideal for relaxing or hosting guests.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for buyers looking for space, privacy, and location,” said auctioneer Zack Looper of Looper Auction & Realty. “You don’t often see properties like this come available, especially at auction.”

The auction will be conducted live, onsite. A 10% buyer’s premium will apply. Full terms and additional information, including photos, are available online at looperauction.com

Don’t miss this chance to purchase a stunning property in a highly desirable area of Fayetteville.

Auction Details:
Date: Tuesday, April 15
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: 4787 W Weir Rd, Fayetteville, AR
Directions: 1 mile west of N Rupple Rd

For more information, contact Zack Looper at 479-996-4848 or info@looperauction.com.

Zack Looper
Looper Auction & Realty II, LLC.
+1 479-322-8149
zack.looper18@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Spacious Home on Nearly 20 Acres in Fayetteville, AR to Sell at Auction

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more